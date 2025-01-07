Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.09
27.54
19.87
22.82
yoy growth (%)
5.63
38.56
-12.92
0
Raw materials
-13.7
-14.3
-9.96
-14.33
As % of sales
47.1
51.92
50.15
62.78
Employee costs
-4.49
-4.58
-4.45
-3.99
As % of sales
15.43
16.64
22.42
17.51
Other costs
-8.95
-7.39
-5
-4.66
As % of sales (Other Cost)
30.76
26.85
25.18
20.43
Operating profit
1.94
1.25
0.44
-0.16
OPM
6.69
4.57
2.23
-0.73
Depreciation
-0.75
-0.65
-0.67
-0.56
Interest expense
-0.37
-0.37
-0.51
-0.39
Other income
2.18
0.25
0.8
0.34
Profit before tax
3
0.48
0.06
-0.78
Taxes
0
0
-0.23
0.06
Tax rate
0.18
-1.22
-370.54
-7.77
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3
0.48
-0.17
-0.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3
0.48
-0.17
-0.72
yoy growth (%)
522.12
-377.13
-75.87
114.17
NPM
10.34
1.75
-0.87
-3.16
