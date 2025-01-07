iifl-logo-icon 1
Anjani Foods Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

33.61
(-4.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.09

27.54

19.87

22.82

yoy growth (%)

5.63

38.56

-12.92

0

Raw materials

-13.7

-14.3

-9.96

-14.33

As % of sales

47.1

51.92

50.15

62.78

Employee costs

-4.49

-4.58

-4.45

-3.99

As % of sales

15.43

16.64

22.42

17.51

Other costs

-8.95

-7.39

-5

-4.66

As % of sales (Other Cost)

30.76

26.85

25.18

20.43

Operating profit

1.94

1.25

0.44

-0.16

OPM

6.69

4.57

2.23

-0.73

Depreciation

-0.75

-0.65

-0.67

-0.56

Interest expense

-0.37

-0.37

-0.51

-0.39

Other income

2.18

0.25

0.8

0.34

Profit before tax

3

0.48

0.06

-0.78

Taxes

0

0

-0.23

0.06

Tax rate

0.18

-1.22

-370.54

-7.77

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

3

0.48

-0.17

-0.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

3

0.48

-0.17

-0.72

yoy growth (%)

522.12

-377.13

-75.87

114.17

NPM

10.34

1.75

-0.87

-3.16

