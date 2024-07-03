iifl-logo-icon 1
Anjani Foods Ltd Quarterly Results

33.61
(-4.65%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

15.85

13.14

12.7

13.55

13.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

15.85

13.14

12.7

13.55

13.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.02

0.01

0.03

0.01

0.01

Total Income

15.87

13.15

12.73

13.56

13.79

Total Expenditure

14.63

12.17

11.62

12.56

12.55

PBIDT

1.23

0.98

1.11

1

1.24

Interest

0.22

0.16

0.2

0.14

0.17

PBDT

1.01

0.82

0.92

0.86

1.07

Depreciation

0.48

0.46

0.44

0.47

0.43

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.08

0.07

0.1

0

0

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0.03

0.11

0.11

0.12

Reported Profit After Tax

0.47

0.26

0.27

0.27

0.52

Minority Interest After NP

-0.01

-0.02

-0.08

0.02

-0.03

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.48

0.28

0.35

0.26

0.55

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.48

0.28

0.35

0.26

0.55

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.17

0.1

0.13

0.09

0.2

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.76

7.45

8.74

7.38

8.99

PBDTM(%)

6.37

6.24

7.24

6.34

7.76

PATM(%)

2.96

1.97

2.12

1.99

3.77

