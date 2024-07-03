Anjani Foods Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
15.85
13.14
12.7
13.55
13.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
15.85
13.14
12.7
13.55
13.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.02
0.01
0.03
0.01
0.01
Total Income
15.87
13.15
12.73
13.56
13.79
Total Expenditure
14.63
12.17
11.62
12.56
12.55
PBIDT
1.23
0.98
1.11
1
1.24
Interest
0.22
0.16
0.2
0.14
0.17
PBDT
1.01
0.82
0.92
0.86
1.07
Depreciation
0.48
0.46
0.44
0.47
0.43
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.08
0.07
0.1
0
0
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0.03
0.11
0.11
0.12
Reported Profit After Tax
0.47
0.26
0.27
0.27
0.52
Minority Interest After NP
-0.01
-0.02
-0.08
0.02
-0.03
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.48
0.28
0.35
0.26
0.55
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.48
0.28
0.35
0.26
0.55
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.17
0.1
0.13
0.09
0.2
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.76
7.45
8.74
7.38
8.99
PBDTM(%)
6.37
6.24
7.24
6.34
7.76
PATM(%)
2.96
1.97
2.12
1.99
3.77
