Anjani Foods Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2017
|Dec-2016
Gross Sales
38.89
37.65
26.46
14.62
16.82
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
38.89
37.65
26.46
14.62
16.82
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.04
0.21
0.3
0.31
0.27
Total Income
38.93
37.85
26.76
14.94
17.09
Total Expenditure
35.86
35.05
25.11
14.47
17.16
PBIDT
3.08
2.8
1.65
0.47
-0.07
Interest
0.47
0.44
0.37
0.19
0.29
PBDT
2.6
2.35
1.28
0.27
-0.36
Depreciation
1.3
1.21
0.81
0.46
0.42
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0
0
0.11
0
Deferred Tax
0.34
0.46
0.12
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.96
0.69
0.35
-0.3
-0.78
Minority Interest After NP
-0.03
-0.06
0
0.01
-0.1
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.99
0.75
0.35
-0.31
-0.68
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.99
0.75
0.35
-0.31
-0.68
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.35
0.27
0.63
-0.69
-1.7
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.59
5.59
5.59
3.99
3.99
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.91
7.43
6.23
3.21
-0.41
PBDTM(%)
6.68
6.24
4.83
1.84
-2.14
PATM(%)
2.46
1.83
1.32
-2.05
-4.63
