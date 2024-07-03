iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Anjani Foods Ltd Nine Monthly Results

34.25
(0.26%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2017Dec-2016

Gross Sales

38.89

37.65

26.46

14.62

16.82

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

38.89

37.65

26.46

14.62

16.82

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.04

0.21

0.3

0.31

0.27

Total Income

38.93

37.85

26.76

14.94

17.09

Total Expenditure

35.86

35.05

25.11

14.47

17.16

PBIDT

3.08

2.8

1.65

0.47

-0.07

Interest

0.47

0.44

0.37

0.19

0.29

PBDT

2.6

2.35

1.28

0.27

-0.36

Depreciation

1.3

1.21

0.81

0.46

0.42

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0

0

0.11

0

Deferred Tax

0.34

0.46

0.12

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.96

0.69

0.35

-0.3

-0.78

Minority Interest After NP

-0.03

-0.06

0

0.01

-0.1

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.99

0.75

0.35

-0.31

-0.68

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.99

0.75

0.35

-0.31

-0.68

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.35

0.27

0.63

-0.69

-1.7

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

5.59

5.59

5.59

3.99

3.99

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

7.91

7.43

6.23

3.21

-0.41

PBDTM(%)

6.68

6.24

4.83

1.84

-2.14

PATM(%)

2.46

1.83

1.32

-2.05

-4.63

Anjani Foods: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Anjani Foods Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.