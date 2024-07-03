iifl-logo-icon 1
Anjani Foods Ltd Share Price

35.25
(-1.09%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open36.25
  • Day's High36.76
  • 52 Wk High52.41
  • Prev. Close35.64
  • Day's Low33.5
  • 52 Wk Low 28.01
  • Turnover (lac)1.33
  • P/E68.54
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value5.52
  • EPS0.52
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)98.52
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Anjani Foods Ltd KEY RATIOS

Anjani Foods Ltd Corporate Action

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Aug, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Anjani Foods Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Anjani Foods Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 24.99%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anjani Foods Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.59

5.59

5.59

5.59

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

9.06

7.61

6.54

6.72

Net Worth

14.65

13.2

12.13

12.31

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

29.09

27.54

19.87

22.82

yoy growth (%)

5.63

38.56

-12.92

0

Raw materials

-13.7

-14.3

-9.96

-14.33

As % of sales

47.1

51.92

50.15

62.78

Employee costs

-4.49

-4.58

-4.45

-3.99

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3

0.48

0.06

-0.78

Depreciation

-0.75

-0.65

-0.67

-0.56

Tax paid

0

0

-0.23

0.06

Working capital

1.78

1.17

0.65

0.55

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.63

38.56

-12.92

0

Op profit growth

54.53

183.03

-364.94

-68.22

EBIT growth

292.48

49.42

-249.08

14.28

Net profit growth

522.12

-377.13

-75.87

114.17

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2017Mar-2016

Gross Sales

51.59

48.86

34.96

22.83

15.08

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

51.59

48.86

34.96

22.83

15.08

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.07

0.17

0.41

0.35

0.7

Anjani Foods Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anjani Foods Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

K V Vishnu Raju

E D & Wholetime Director

R Ravichandran

Independent Non Exe. Director

SRINIVASA RAJU PENMETSA

Executive Director & MD

K Aditya Vissam

Non Executive Director

K.Anuradha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sandip G Modi

Independent Non Exe. Director

Siroor Valagudde Shanker Shetty

Additional Director

Sibi Venkataraju

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anjani Foods Ltd

Summary

Anjani Foods Limited (Formerly known as Raasi Enterprises Limited), was incorporated on June 25, 1983 based in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. The Company name was changed from Raasi Enterprises Limited to Anjani Foods Limited on April 18, 2006. The Company is one of the pioneers & leading bakery food-on-the-go retailers & bakery product distributors in Andhra Pradesh, with over a variety of diverse retail & distribution outlets spread across five districts from Srikakulam to Godavari. It has growing portfolio of products in food segment covering Biscuits, Bread & Buns, Cakes & Pastries, Rusks and other such items etc. It is into the business of food and beverages product segment. The retail outlets are presently located predominantly in Vizag in different formats. The Patisserie caf format is a high street outlet that provides its discerning customers some of the best pastry desserts alongside pizzas and kinds of pasta and sandwiches. Other outlets are located in residential and commercial streets of the city offering various bakery products for convenience. Apart from this, the distribution network is consistently growing. Spread across 5 districts of North AP, Fresh Choice products are available at all mandals and major towns for the convenience of customers. These distributors have an efficient way of reaching the villages through a combination of direct retailing and wholesalers.During the year 2015, the company acquired a food industry as a subsidiary with stake of 73.95%.
Company FAQs

What is the Anjani Foods Ltd share price today?

The Anjani Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anjani Foods Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anjani Foods Ltd is ₹98.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anjani Foods Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anjani Foods Ltd is 68.54 and 6.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anjani Foods Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anjani Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anjani Foods Ltd is ₹28.01 and ₹52.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anjani Foods Ltd?

Anjani Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 102.76%, 3 Years at -0.77%, 1 Year at -8.38%, 6 Month at -15.32%, 3 Month at -5.94% and 1 Month at 1.11%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anjani Foods Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anjani Foods Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 24.99 %

