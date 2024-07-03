SectorFMCG
Open₹36.25
Prev. Close₹35.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.33
Day's High₹36.76
Day's Low₹33.5
52 Week's High₹52.41
52 Week's Low₹28.01
Book Value₹5.52
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)98.52
P/E68.54
EPS0.52
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.59
5.59
5.59
5.59
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
9.06
7.61
6.54
6.72
Net Worth
14.65
13.2
12.13
12.31
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
29.09
27.54
19.87
22.82
yoy growth (%)
5.63
38.56
-12.92
0
Raw materials
-13.7
-14.3
-9.96
-14.33
As % of sales
47.1
51.92
50.15
62.78
Employee costs
-4.49
-4.58
-4.45
-3.99
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3
0.48
0.06
-0.78
Depreciation
-0.75
-0.65
-0.67
-0.56
Tax paid
0
0
-0.23
0.06
Working capital
1.78
1.17
0.65
0.55
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.63
38.56
-12.92
0
Op profit growth
54.53
183.03
-364.94
-68.22
EBIT growth
292.48
49.42
-249.08
14.28
Net profit growth
522.12
-377.13
-75.87
114.17
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Gross Sales
51.59
48.86
34.96
22.83
15.08
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
51.59
48.86
34.96
22.83
15.08
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.07
0.17
0.41
0.35
0.7
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
K V Vishnu Raju
E D & Wholetime Director
R Ravichandran
Independent Non Exe. Director
SRINIVASA RAJU PENMETSA
Executive Director & MD
K Aditya Vissam
Non Executive Director
K.Anuradha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sandip G Modi
Independent Non Exe. Director
Siroor Valagudde Shanker Shetty
Additional Director
Sibi Venkataraju
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anjani Foods Ltd
Summary
Anjani Foods Limited (Formerly known as Raasi Enterprises Limited), was incorporated on June 25, 1983 based in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. The Company name was changed from Raasi Enterprises Limited to Anjani Foods Limited on April 18, 2006. The Company is one of the pioneers & leading bakery food-on-the-go retailers & bakery product distributors in Andhra Pradesh, with over a variety of diverse retail & distribution outlets spread across five districts from Srikakulam to Godavari. It has growing portfolio of products in food segment covering Biscuits, Bread & Buns, Cakes & Pastries, Rusks and other such items etc. It is into the business of food and beverages product segment. The retail outlets are presently located predominantly in Vizag in different formats. The Patisserie caf format is a high street outlet that provides its discerning customers some of the best pastry desserts alongside pizzas and kinds of pasta and sandwiches. Other outlets are located in residential and commercial streets of the city offering various bakery products for convenience. Apart from this, the distribution network is consistently growing. Spread across 5 districts of North AP, Fresh Choice products are available at all mandals and major towns for the convenience of customers. These distributors have an efficient way of reaching the villages through a combination of direct retailing and wholesalers.During the year 2015, the company acquired a food industry as a subsidiary with stake of 73.95%.
Read More
The Anjani Foods Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹35.25 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anjani Foods Ltd is ₹98.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anjani Foods Ltd is 68.54 and 6.45 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anjani Foods Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anjani Foods Ltd is ₹28.01 and ₹52.41 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anjani Foods Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 102.76%, 3 Years at -0.77%, 1 Year at -8.38%, 6 Month at -15.32%, 3 Month at -5.94% and 1 Month at 1.11%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.