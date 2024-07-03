Anjani Foods Ltd Summary

Anjani Foods Limited (Formerly known as Raasi Enterprises Limited), was incorporated on June 25, 1983 based in Bhimavaram, Andhra Pradesh. The Company name was changed from Raasi Enterprises Limited to Anjani Foods Limited on April 18, 2006. The Company is one of the pioneers & leading bakery food-on-the-go retailers & bakery product distributors in Andhra Pradesh, with over a variety of diverse retail & distribution outlets spread across five districts from Srikakulam to Godavari. It has growing portfolio of products in food segment covering Biscuits, Bread & Buns, Cakes & Pastries, Rusks and other such items etc. It is into the business of food and beverages product segment. The retail outlets are presently located predominantly in Vizag in different formats. The Patisserie caf format is a high street outlet that provides its discerning customers some of the best pastry desserts alongside pizzas and kinds of pasta and sandwiches. Other outlets are located in residential and commercial streets of the city offering various bakery products for convenience. Apart from this, the distribution network is consistently growing. Spread across 5 districts of North AP, Fresh Choice products are available at all mandals and major towns for the convenience of customers. These distributors have an efficient way of reaching the villages through a combination of direct retailing and wholesalers.During the year 2015, the company acquired a food industry as a subsidiary with stake of 73.95%. In 2017-18, the erstwhile subsidiary, Sai Aditya Foods and Retail Private Limited whose principal business was of carrying on thebusiness of Production and sale of Bakery Products got merged with the Company effective from 1st April, 2016. On account of said Amalgamation, the Company issued shares of Rs. 1,58,97,800 to Shareholders of erstwhile Sai Aditya Foods Private Limited as per Scheme of Amalgamation.In FY 2019, the Company expanded its business in Telangana by opening Students Caf outlets within college campuses in the city of Hyderabad. The Company acquired 51% Shares in Senta Foodwork Private Limited and made it the subsidiary of the Company effective on March 24, 2022.