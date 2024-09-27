|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|16 Aug 2024
|AGM 27/09/2024 Dear Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed the outcome proceedings of 40th Annual General Meeting of Anjani Foods Limited., held on Friday, 27th September, 2024. Meeting Started at 3.00 PM and Concluded at 3.51 PM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024) Dear Sir / Madam, Please find enclosed Scrutinizers report for the 40th AGM of the Company along with Voting results. Thank you, (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 30.09.2024)
