Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Anjani Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir / Madam In terms of Regulation 29 & 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we wish to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter/half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other business with the permission of the chair. In accordance with the Companies Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by its employees and other connected persons the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is being closed from October 1 2024 till completion of 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting. Pursuant to the Regulation 33 and 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, We enclose the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results (Consolidated and Standalone) for the quarter/half year ended 30.09.2024. 2. Limited Review Report by M/s Anandam & Co., Chartered Accountants The meeting commenced at 6.00 PM and concluded at 7.00 Pm (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Anjani Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the un-audited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. the annual report. 3. The appointment of additional director - independent of the Company 4. To fix the date of Annual General Meeting 5. Any other matters (with the permission of the Chair) We wish to inform you that in accordance with the Companys Code of Conduct to regulate monitor and report trading by its employees and other connected persons the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company is being closed from July 1 2024 till completion of 48 hours after the conclusion of the Board Meeting. Purpose of the meeting has been revised (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.08.2024) pursuant to the provisions of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 we hereby enclose the following: 1. Unaudited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited review report by Anandam & Co., Chartered accountants (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 22 May 2024

Anjani Foods Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday the 29th day of May 2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter / year ended 31st March 2024. Approved the audited financial results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024. and Unmodified opinion on the audited financial statements by M/s. Anandam and Co., Chartered accountants (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024