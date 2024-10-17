Apis India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
Preference Capital
0
0
3.03
2.83
Reserves
94.94
86.6
75.77
70.73
Net Worth
100.45
92.11
84.31
79.07
Minority Interest
Debt
75.2
103.72
81.89
62.02
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.66
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
176.31
195.83
166.2
141.09
Fixed Assets
12.5
14.09
15.69
16.47
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.42
0.42
0.4
0.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.22
0.8
0.81
1.92
Networking Capital
161.98
178.12
148.43
120.72
Inventories
94.85
109.94
107.18
91.51
Inventory Days
143.11
159.14
Sundry Debtors
78.42
85.13
58.76
45.84
Debtor Days
78.46
79.72
Other Current Assets
49.95
38.7
43.58
36.88
Sundry Creditors
-45.37
-41.58
-39.69
-38.99
Creditor Days
52.99
67.8
Other Current Liabilities
-15.87
-14.07
-21.4
-14.52
Cash
1.19
2.41
0.89
1.6
Total Assets
176.31
195.84
166.22
141.09
