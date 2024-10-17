Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,389.05
|55.26
|5,61,329.1
|2,612
|1.76
|15,319
|214.84
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,183.6
|66.29
|2,10,533.36
|986.36
|1.47
|5,074.76
|41.38
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
576.25
|83.88
|1,87,207.8
|492.34
|0.17
|3,086.84
|26.31
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,175
|86.84
|1,20,203.42
|392.54
|1.28
|2,277.7
|85.89
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,915.2
|56.23
|1,18,391.58
|514.41
|1.5
|4,391.88
|115.15
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.