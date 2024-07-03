iifl-logo-icon 1
Apis India Ltd Share Price

267.05
(4.99%)
Oct 17, 2024

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open267.05
  • Day's High267.05
  • 52 Wk High267.05
  • Prev. Close254.35
  • Day's Low267.05
  • 52 Wk Low 78.22
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E6.73
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value222.28
  • EPS39.66
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)147.15
  • Div. Yield0
Apis India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Apis India Ltd Corporate Action

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

14 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Aug, 2023

14 Aug 2023

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Apis India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Apis India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.72%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.72%

Non-Promoter- 25.27%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.27%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Apis India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

5.51

5.51

5.51

5.51

Preference Capital

0

0

3.03

2.83

Reserves

94.94

86.6

75.77

70.73

Net Worth

100.45

92.11

84.31

79.07

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

273.35

209.87

195.62

162.74

yoy growth (%)

30.24

7.28

20.2

6.24

Raw materials

-165.98

-107.07

-125.32

-111.66

As % of sales

60.72

51.01

64.06

68.61

Employee costs

-19.83

-22.87

-12.31

-6.53

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

8.93

4.09

16.43

14.8

Depreciation

-2.38

-2.97

-2.14

-1.82

Tax paid

-3

-1.76

-5.08

-4.62

Working capital

25.29

10.6

11.45

45.87

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.24

7.28

20.2

6.24

Op profit growth

35.72

-41.96

16.74

-5.01

EBIT growth

58.83

-51.57

16.93

-0.42

Net profit growth

154.73

-79.46

11.46

-20.25

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

316.11

331.99

295.25

273.36

210

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

316.11

331.99

295.25

273.36

210

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.09

1.01

0.72

0.51

0.57

Apis India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,389.05

55.265,61,329.12,6121.7615,319214.84

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,183.6

66.292,10,533.36986.361.475,074.7641.38

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

576.25

83.881,87,207.8492.340.173,086.8426.31

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,175

86.841,20,203.42392.541.282,277.785.89

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,915.2

56.231,18,391.58514.411.54,391.88115.15

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Apis India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Vimal Anand

Managing Director

Amit Anand

Chairperson

Prem Anand

Independent Director

Mukesh Kasana

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Apis India Ltd

Summary

Apis India Limited was incorporated on March 22, 1983. The Company is a market leader in the honey processing business having unit at Roorkee (Uttarakhand). The Company has its presence in domestic as well as in International market. The Company has presence in domestic as well as in International market. It offers a wide variety in honey like-Acacia, Eucalyptus, Himalaya Honey, Lychee, Sunflower and wild Flower Forest, mainly for the international market.In FY 2015, the company opened one more plant at Khasra No. 72, Village Makhiyali, Dundi Pargana, Peerpura Road, Near Hyundai Showroom, Roorkee, Uttarakhand-247667 nearby to existing plant. Anantadrishi Smart India Private Limited was incorporated on 2 August, 2017 as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2018. The Company acquired entire equity of Natures Family Tree Foods Private Limited (NFTFPL)) from its existing shareholders and NFTFPL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company after acquisition of NFTFPL has 2 (two) wholly owned subsidiaries with the name and style of Anantadrishti Smart India Private Limited and Natures Family Tree Foods Private Limited, 1 (one) overseas associate company with the name and style of APIS Pure Foodstuff LLC, Dubai and Associate Company named as Kapil Anand Agro Private Limited in 2021-22.In 2022-23, the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the Company, APIS Natural Products Private Limited and Modern Herbals Private Limited became effective on 01 April, 2
Company FAQs

What is the Apis India Ltd share price today?

The Apis India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹267.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Apis India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apis India Ltd is ₹147.15 Cr. as of 17 Oct ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Apis India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Apis India Ltd is 6.73 and 1.20 as of 17 Oct ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Apis India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apis India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apis India Ltd is ₹78.22 and ₹267.05 as of 17 Oct ‘24

What is the CAGR of Apis India Ltd?

Apis India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.75%, 3 Years at 140.07%, 1 Year at 241.41%, 6 Month at 33.93%, 3 Month at 27.56% and 1 Month at 4.98%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Apis India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Apis India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.72 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.28 %

