SectorFMCG
Open₹267.05
Prev. Close₹254.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹267.05
Day's Low₹267.05
52 Week's High₹267.05
52 Week's Low₹78.22
Book Value₹222.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)147.15
P/E6.73
EPS39.66
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
5.51
5.51
5.51
5.51
Preference Capital
0
0
3.03
2.83
Reserves
94.94
86.6
75.77
70.73
Net Worth
100.45
92.11
84.31
79.07
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
273.35
209.87
195.62
162.74
yoy growth (%)
30.24
7.28
20.2
6.24
Raw materials
-165.98
-107.07
-125.32
-111.66
As % of sales
60.72
51.01
64.06
68.61
Employee costs
-19.83
-22.87
-12.31
-6.53
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
8.93
4.09
16.43
14.8
Depreciation
-2.38
-2.97
-2.14
-1.82
Tax paid
-3
-1.76
-5.08
-4.62
Working capital
25.29
10.6
11.45
45.87
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.24
7.28
20.2
6.24
Op profit growth
35.72
-41.96
16.74
-5.01
EBIT growth
58.83
-51.57
16.93
-0.42
Net profit growth
154.73
-79.46
11.46
-20.25
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
316.11
331.99
295.25
273.36
210
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
316.11
331.99
295.25
273.36
210
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.09
1.01
0.72
0.51
0.57
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,389.05
|55.26
|5,61,329.1
|2,612
|1.76
|15,319
|214.84
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,183.6
|66.29
|2,10,533.36
|986.36
|1.47
|5,074.76
|41.38
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
576.25
|83.88
|1,87,207.8
|492.34
|0.17
|3,086.84
|26.31
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,175
|86.84
|1,20,203.42
|392.54
|1.28
|2,277.7
|85.89
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,915.2
|56.23
|1,18,391.58
|514.41
|1.5
|4,391.88
|115.15
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Vimal Anand
Managing Director
Amit Anand
Chairperson
Prem Anand
Independent Director
Mukesh Kasana
Reports by Apis India Ltd
Summary
Apis India Limited was incorporated on March 22, 1983. The Company is a market leader in the honey processing business having unit at Roorkee (Uttarakhand). The Company has its presence in domestic as well as in International market. The Company has presence in domestic as well as in International market. It offers a wide variety in honey like-Acacia, Eucalyptus, Himalaya Honey, Lychee, Sunflower and wild Flower Forest, mainly for the international market.In FY 2015, the company opened one more plant at Khasra No. 72, Village Makhiyali, Dundi Pargana, Peerpura Road, Near Hyundai Showroom, Roorkee, Uttarakhand-247667 nearby to existing plant. Anantadrishi Smart India Private Limited was incorporated on 2 August, 2017 as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2018. The Company acquired entire equity of Natures Family Tree Foods Private Limited (NFTFPL)) from its existing shareholders and NFTFPL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company after acquisition of NFTFPL has 2 (two) wholly owned subsidiaries with the name and style of Anantadrishti Smart India Private Limited and Natures Family Tree Foods Private Limited, 1 (one) overseas associate company with the name and style of APIS Pure Foodstuff LLC, Dubai and Associate Company named as Kapil Anand Agro Private Limited in 2021-22.In 2022-23, the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the Company, APIS Natural Products Private Limited and Modern Herbals Private Limited became effective on 01 April, 2
The Apis India Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹267.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Apis India Ltd is ₹147.15 Cr. as of 17 Oct ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Apis India Ltd is 6.73 and 1.20 as of 17 Oct ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Apis India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Apis India Ltd is ₹78.22 and ₹267.05 as of 17 Oct ‘24
Apis India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 70.75%, 3 Years at 140.07%, 1 Year at 241.41%, 6 Month at 33.93%, 3 Month at 27.56% and 1 Month at 4.98%.
