Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

APIS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter and half year ending September 30 2024.

Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

The board of Director on its meeting held today i.e. November 08, 2024 appointed Mr. Priyanshu Agarwal and Mrs. Diksha Gandhi as Non-Executive Independent Director of the company.

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 5 Aug 2024

APIS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the quarter ending June 30, 2024. Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 20.09.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Jun 2024 23 May 2024

APIS INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/06/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024, the Balance Sheet as on that date, the Statement of Cash Flows for the financial year ended on that date and the Notes thereto. Outcome of the Board Meeting Dear Sir, Due to uploding of Machine Readerable documet the quality of previous uploaded doucment was not legibale therefore we again upload the Outcome of Board Meeting. Kindly take note for the same Please find enclosed herewith audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Mar 2024 5 Feb 2024