|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
273.35
209.87
195.62
162.74
yoy growth (%)
30.24
7.28
20.2
6.24
Raw materials
-165.98
-107.07
-125.32
-111.66
As % of sales
60.72
51.01
64.06
68.61
Employee costs
-19.83
-22.87
-12.31
-6.53
As % of sales
7.25
10.9
6.29
4.01
Other costs
-72.11
-68.56
-38.41
-27.77
As % of sales (Other Cost)
26.38
32.66
19.63
17.06
Operating profit
15.41
11.35
19.57
16.76
OPM
5.63
5.41
10
10.3
Depreciation
-2.38
-2.97
-2.14
-1.82
Interest expense
-5.27
-4.85
-2.04
-0.99
Other income
1.18
0.56
1.04
0.86
Profit before tax
8.93
4.09
16.43
14.8
Taxes
-3
-1.76
-5.08
-4.62
Tax rate
-33.59
-43.14
-30.97
-31.26
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.93
2.32
11.34
10.17
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.93
2.32
11.34
10.17
yoy growth (%)
154.73
-79.46
11.46
-20.25
NPM
2.17
1.1
5.79
6.25
