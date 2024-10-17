iifl-logo-icon 1
Apis India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

267.05
(4.99%)
Oct 17, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

273.35

209.87

195.62

162.74

yoy growth (%)

30.24

7.28

20.2

6.24

Raw materials

-165.98

-107.07

-125.32

-111.66

As % of sales

60.72

51.01

64.06

68.61

Employee costs

-19.83

-22.87

-12.31

-6.53

As % of sales

7.25

10.9

6.29

4.01

Other costs

-72.11

-68.56

-38.41

-27.77

As % of sales (Other Cost)

26.38

32.66

19.63

17.06

Operating profit

15.41

11.35

19.57

16.76

OPM

5.63

5.41

10

10.3

Depreciation

-2.38

-2.97

-2.14

-1.82

Interest expense

-5.27

-4.85

-2.04

-0.99

Other income

1.18

0.56

1.04

0.86

Profit before tax

8.93

4.09

16.43

14.8

Taxes

-3

-1.76

-5.08

-4.62

Tax rate

-33.59

-43.14

-30.97

-31.26

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.93

2.32

11.34

10.17

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.93

2.32

11.34

10.17

yoy growth (%)

154.73

-79.46

11.46

-20.25

NPM

2.17

1.1

5.79

6.25

