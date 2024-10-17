Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
30.17
7.34
Op profit growth
35.66
-41.94
EBIT growth
50.95
-51.47
Net profit growth
103.94
-72.63
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
5.63
5.41
10
EBIT margin
4.95
4.26
9.44
Net profit margin
2.43
1.55
6.09
RoCE
8.62
6.79
RoNW
1.95
1.08
RoA
1.06
0.61
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
8.98
4.26
20.33
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
7.74
0.52
17.74
Book value per share
159.58
148.58
123.35
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
1.17
Tax payout
-36.37
-42.98
-30.98
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
69.94
72.47
Inventory days
132.64
132.71
Creditor days
-55.75
-63.14
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.56
-1.84
-9.03
Net debt / equity
0.92
0.73
0.63
Net debt / op. profit
5.25
5.31
2.2
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.72
-51.04
-64.06
Employee costs
-7.25
-10.89
-6.29
Other costs
-26.38
-32.65
-19.63
