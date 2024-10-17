iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Apis India Ltd Key Ratios

267.05
(4.99%)
Oct 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Apis India Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

30.17

7.34

Op profit growth

35.66

-41.94

EBIT growth

50.95

-51.47

Net profit growth

103.94

-72.63

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

5.63

5.41

10

EBIT margin

4.95

4.26

9.44

Net profit margin

2.43

1.55

6.09

RoCE

8.62

6.79

RoNW

1.95

1.08

RoA

1.06

0.61

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

8.98

4.26

20.33

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

7.74

0.52

17.74

Book value per share

159.58

148.58

123.35

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

1.17

Tax payout

-36.37

-42.98

-30.98

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

69.94

72.47

Inventory days

132.64

132.71

Creditor days

-55.75

-63.14

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.56

-1.84

-9.03

Net debt / equity

0.92

0.73

0.63

Net debt / op. profit

5.25

5.31

2.2

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.72

-51.04

-64.06

Employee costs

-7.25

-10.89

-6.29

Other costs

-26.38

-32.65

-19.63

Apis India : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Apis India Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.