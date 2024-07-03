Apis India Ltd Summary

Apis India Limited was incorporated on March 22, 1983. The Company is a market leader in the honey processing business having unit at Roorkee (Uttarakhand). The Company has its presence in domestic as well as in International market. The Company has presence in domestic as well as in International market. It offers a wide variety in honey like-Acacia, Eucalyptus, Himalaya Honey, Lychee, Sunflower and wild Flower Forest, mainly for the international market.In FY 2015, the company opened one more plant at Khasra No. 72, Village Makhiyali, Dundi Pargana, Peerpura Road, Near Hyundai Showroom, Roorkee, Uttarakhand-247667 nearby to existing plant. Anantadrishi Smart India Private Limited was incorporated on 2 August, 2017 as wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in 2018. The Company acquired entire equity of Natures Family Tree Foods Private Limited (NFTFPL)) from its existing shareholders and NFTFPL became a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company after acquisition of NFTFPL has 2 (two) wholly owned subsidiaries with the name and style of Anantadrishti Smart India Private Limited and Natures Family Tree Foods Private Limited, 1 (one) overseas associate company with the name and style of APIS Pure Foodstuff LLC, Dubai and Associate Company named as Kapil Anand Agro Private Limited in 2021-22.In 2022-23, the Scheme of Amalgamation and Arrangement between the Company, APIS Natural Products Private Limited and Modern Herbals Private Limited became effective on 01 April, 2019. Upon implementation of the said Scheme, the aforesaid two companies merged into the Company as a going concern.