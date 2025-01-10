Artefact Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.28
7.28
7.28
7.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.01
48.38
42.84
39.72
Net Worth
59.29
55.66
50.12
47
Minority Interest
Debt
10.08
11.8
18.35
16.28
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.65
2.84
2.7
0.49
Total Liabilities
72.02
70.3
71.17
63.77
Fixed Assets
11.87
11.82
15.71
16.28
Intangible Assets
Investments
13.06
13.06
13.19
13.16
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
43.08
40.24
37.66
28.35
Inventories
0
0.27
0.6
1.01
Inventory Days
11.48
Sundry Debtors
15.78
14.74
13.59
14.92
Debtor Days
169.72
Other Current Assets
53.45
46.41
38.43
31.05
Sundry Creditors
-5.73
-4.46
-3.13
-4.03
Creditor Days
45.84
Other Current Liabilities
-20.42
-16.72
-11.83
-14.6
Cash
4
5.18
4.61
5.99
Total Assets
72.01
70.3
71.17
63.78
