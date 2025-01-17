iifl-logo-icon 1
Artefact Projects Ltd Key Ratios

79.7
(3.47%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.11

28.44

-5.3

21.31

Op profit growth

-109.67

0.37

-8.78

9.84

EBIT growth

-98.57

1.63

12.58

11.37

Net profit growth

-372.34

92.41

-46.5

-49.25

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-2.03

13.41

17.16

17.81

EBIT margin

0.33

14.99

18.95

15.94

Net profit margin

-17.17

4.02

2.68

4.75

RoCE

0.14

10.41

9.96

9.38

RoNW

-3.38

1.2

0.65

1.25

RoA

-1.89

0.69

0.35

0.7

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0

3.44

2.04

3.18

Dividend per share

0

0.75

0.75

0.75

Cash EPS

-10.92

1.65

0

1.24

Book value per share

63.89

72.77

68.72

66.95

Valuation ratios

P/E

0

10.68

8.82

6.47

P/CEPS

-2.93

22.15

2,408.63

16.49

P/B

0.5

0.5

0.26

0.3

EV/EBIDTA

49.09

4.78

4.61

5.24

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

49.14

26.29

Tax payout

9.23

-34.96

-52.86

-31.64

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

399.09

260.89

275.21

209.07

Inventory days

61.29

39.46

22.6

0

Creditor days

-134

-110.17

-98.01

-52.5

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-0.02

-1.71

-1.58

-1.77

Net debt / equity

0.91

0.44

0.69

0.72

Net debt / op. profit

-53.11

2.84

4.21

3.89

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-5.34

-0.96

7.52

-2.71

Employee costs

-16.73

-12.71

-16.77

-11.96

Other costs

-79.95

-72.9

-73.57

-67.5

