Artefact Projects Ltd Share Price

77.45
(-5.14%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:52:00 PM

  • Open84.79
  • Day's High84.79
  • 52 Wk High111
  • Prev. Close81.65
  • Day's Low77.11
  • 52 Wk Low 58.2
  • Turnover (lac)17.43
  • P/E11.31
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value85.91
  • EPS7.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)56.34
  • Div. Yield0
Artefact Projects Ltd Corporate Action

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 14 Sep, 2024

arrow

Artefact Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Artefact Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:03 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 39.08%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 39.08%

Non-Promoter- 0.35%

Institutions: 0.34%

Non-Institutions: 60.56%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Artefact Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

7.28

7.28

7.28

7.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

52.01

48.38

42.84

39.72

Net Worth

59.29

55.66

50.12

47

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.08

31.89

21.55

23.01

yoy growth (%)

0.59

47.95

-6.32

43.97

Raw materials

-0.6

-0.95

0.82

0.05

As % of sales

1.89

2.98

3.83

0.25

Employee costs

-10.26

-11.16

-7.89

-5.62

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.1

3.7

-2.85

0.52

Depreciation

-0.82

-1.01

-0.81

-0.8

Tax paid

-1.42

-0.86

-0.24

-0.31

Working capital

15.25

9.13

-3.81

-4.6

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0.59

47.95

-6.32

43.97

Op profit growth

-19.2

-4,437.67

-104.94

-14.34

EBIT growth

-0.51

302.63

-62.22

14.01

Net profit growth

9.24

-215.73

-1,620.69

2,017.56

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012

Gross Sales

29.81

46.66

36.33

38.36

29.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

29.81

46.66

36.33

38.36

29.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.62

1.7

1.62

0.41

0.43

Artefact Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.73

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.05

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.84

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

757.55

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.25

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Artefact Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole-time Director

Siddharth P Shah.

Non Executive Director

ANKITA MANOJ SHAH

Independent Director

Kaustubh Paunikar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Rani Maheswari

Independent Director

Pritti Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Artefact Projects Ltd

Summary

Artefact Projects Limited was incorporated in year 1987. The Company, inspired by Vishwakarma, the Engineering deity revered in India, undertook to establish itself in the field of consultancy for infrastructure and specialized project services since late go. The Company is providing project services for Highways, Urban Infrastructure, Airports, Mining Services & Railways. It focused on surface transportation, urban planning and development, airport terminals and provision of soft wear to infrastructure development. The Company offer preparation of detailed engineering, designs and project repo; planning, traffic studies and forecasts, and advisory services, such as financial, legal, contracts and documentation. Its project management services include bid and contract management; project supervision and project implementation management; operation and management of existing infrastructure, and quality analysis (QA) and technical auditing. In 1998, the company ventured into Infrastructure Consultancy Services as Engineers, Planners & Project Management Consultants. In 2010, Company projects comprised of Chhattisgarh Rural Roads Development Project, 6 Laning of Vadodra Bharuch (NH-8) in Gujarat and Krishnagiri to Thopurghat (NH-7) in Tamil Nadu.In 2011, the Company formed a subsidiary called Artefact Infrastructure Limited. The Companys Global Design, Research and Training Centre project at Nagpur was completed. In June, 2012, the Company acquired additional 6% Equity Shares o
Company FAQs

What is the Artefact Projects Ltd share price today?

The Artefact Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Artefact Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Artefact Projects Ltd is ₹56.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Artefact Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Artefact Projects Ltd is 11.31 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Artefact Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Artefact Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Artefact Projects Ltd is ₹58.2 and ₹111 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Artefact Projects Ltd?

Artefact Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.70%, 3 Years at 4.26%, 1 Year at -6.99%, 6 Month at 6.32%, 3 Month at 0.36% and 1 Month at 4.85%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Artefact Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Artefact Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 39.09 %
Institutions - 0.34 %
Public - 60.57 %

