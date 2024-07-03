Summary

Artefact Projects Limited was incorporated in year 1987. The Company, inspired by Vishwakarma, the Engineering deity revered in India, undertook to establish itself in the field of consultancy for infrastructure and specialized project services since late go. The Company is providing project services for Highways, Urban Infrastructure, Airports, Mining Services & Railways. It focused on surface transportation, urban planning and development, airport terminals and provision of soft wear to infrastructure development. The Company offer preparation of detailed engineering, designs and project repo; planning, traffic studies and forecasts, and advisory services, such as financial, legal, contracts and documentation. Its project management services include bid and contract management; project supervision and project implementation management; operation and management of existing infrastructure, and quality analysis (QA) and technical auditing. In 1998, the company ventured into Infrastructure Consultancy Services as Engineers, Planners & Project Management Consultants. In 2010, Company projects comprised of Chhattisgarh Rural Roads Development Project, 6 Laning of Vadodra Bharuch (NH-8) in Gujarat and Krishnagiri to Thopurghat (NH-7) in Tamil Nadu.In 2011, the Company formed a subsidiary called Artefact Infrastructure Limited. The Companys Global Design, Research and Training Centre project at Nagpur was completed. In June, 2012, the Company acquired additional 6% Equity Shares o

