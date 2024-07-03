Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹84.79
Prev. Close₹81.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹17.43
Day's High₹84.79
Day's Low₹77.11
52 Week's High₹111
52 Week's Low₹58.2
Book Value₹85.91
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)56.34
P/E11.31
EPS7.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
7.28
7.28
7.28
7.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
52.01
48.38
42.84
39.72
Net Worth
59.29
55.66
50.12
47
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.08
31.89
21.55
23.01
yoy growth (%)
0.59
47.95
-6.32
43.97
Raw materials
-0.6
-0.95
0.82
0.05
As % of sales
1.89
2.98
3.83
0.25
Employee costs
-10.26
-11.16
-7.89
-5.62
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.1
3.7
-2.85
0.52
Depreciation
-0.82
-1.01
-0.81
-0.8
Tax paid
-1.42
-0.86
-0.24
-0.31
Working capital
15.25
9.13
-3.81
-4.6
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0.59
47.95
-6.32
43.97
Op profit growth
-19.2
-4,437.67
-104.94
-14.34
EBIT growth
-0.51
302.63
-62.22
14.01
Net profit growth
9.24
-215.73
-1,620.69
2,017.56
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
29.81
46.66
36.33
38.36
29.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
29.81
46.66
36.33
38.36
29.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.62
1.7
1.62
0.41
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.73
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.05
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.84
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
757.55
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.25
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole-time Director
Siddharth P Shah.
Non Executive Director
ANKITA MANOJ SHAH
Independent Director
Kaustubh Paunikar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Rani Maheswari
Independent Director
Pritti Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Artefact Projects Ltd
Summary
Artefact Projects Limited was incorporated in year 1987. The Company, inspired by Vishwakarma, the Engineering deity revered in India, undertook to establish itself in the field of consultancy for infrastructure and specialized project services since late go. The Company is providing project services for Highways, Urban Infrastructure, Airports, Mining Services & Railways. It focused on surface transportation, urban planning and development, airport terminals and provision of soft wear to infrastructure development. The Company offer preparation of detailed engineering, designs and project repo; planning, traffic studies and forecasts, and advisory services, such as financial, legal, contracts and documentation. Its project management services include bid and contract management; project supervision and project implementation management; operation and management of existing infrastructure, and quality analysis (QA) and technical auditing. In 1998, the company ventured into Infrastructure Consultancy Services as Engineers, Planners & Project Management Consultants. In 2010, Company projects comprised of Chhattisgarh Rural Roads Development Project, 6 Laning of Vadodra Bharuch (NH-8) in Gujarat and Krishnagiri to Thopurghat (NH-7) in Tamil Nadu.In 2011, the Company formed a subsidiary called Artefact Infrastructure Limited. The Companys Global Design, Research and Training Centre project at Nagpur was completed. In June, 2012, the Company acquired additional 6% Equity Shares o
Read More
The Artefact Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹77.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Artefact Projects Ltd is ₹56.34 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Artefact Projects Ltd is 11.31 and 0.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Artefact Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Artefact Projects Ltd is ₹58.2 and ₹111 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Artefact Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.70%, 3 Years at 4.26%, 1 Year at -6.99%, 6 Month at 6.32%, 3 Month at 0.36% and 1 Month at 4.85%.
