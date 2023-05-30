To

The Members

ARTEFACT PROJECTS LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of ARTEFACT PROJECTS LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31,2023, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended on that date, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013, as amended ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2023, its profit including other comprehensive income and cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs), as specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the standalone financial statements.

Emphasis on Matter:

We draw attention to:

1) Note No.5.01,5.02 and 10.01, regarding management opinion that there is no decline in the carrying value of investment aggregating to Rs. 5.51 Crores made to associate company for the reason stated therein.

2) There has been partial residual impact of COVID-19 pandemic on reduction in billing and receipts. The impact of pandemic in immediate foreseeable future is expected to be Nil as on date. However, the Management expects significant positive impact on the continuity of operations of the business based on long term contracts, awarded after COVID during the FY 2022-23 on useful life of the assets and its financial position.

Our opinion is not qualified in respect of above matters.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2023. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. Except for the matters described in Emphasis on matters for paragraph above, we have determined that there are no other key audit matters to communicate in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The Boards report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the Boards report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and take appropriate action as applicable under the relevant laws and regulations.

Responsibilities of Management for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including Other Comprehensive Income), cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decision of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements for the financial year ended March 31,2023 and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

The Financial statements and other financial information include the companies proportionate share in jointly controlled total assets (Net of liabilities) of Rs. 69.28 Lakhs, revenue of Rs. 0.00 Lakhs, expenditure of Rs. 0.23 Lakhs and share of loss of Rs. 0.23 Lakhs in joint ventures for the year ended March 31,2023 and the elements making up the cash flow statements and related disclosures in respect of unincorporated joint ventures which is based on the audited financial statements of the respective joint ventures audited by us.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a. We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b. In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company, so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c. The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

d. In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended;

e. On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2023 and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31,2023 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f. With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to these standalone financial statements of the company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in " Annexure A" to this report.

g. In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2023 has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h. With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2016, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind AS financial statements as referred to in Note no. 31 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

2. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure B" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

Place: Nagpur Date • 30/05/2023 For Naresh Patadia & Co. L/fllC • Chartered Accountant Firm Registration Number- 106936W Naresh Patadia Proprietor Membership No. - 035620 UDIN NO: 23035620BGZFCM2603

"ANNEXURE A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 (f) of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Artefact Proj ects Limited on the standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31, 2023)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls With reference to financial statements under Clause (i) of Subsection 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements of ARTEFACT PROJECTS LIMITED ("the Company7) as of March 31, 2023 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Financial Controls over financial reporting and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has in all material respects, an adequate internal financial control system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at March 31,2023, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Also refer paragraph " Emphasis on Matters" in main audit report.

Place: Nagpur Date: 30/05/2023 For Naresh Patadia & Co. Chartered Accountant Firm Registration Number- 106936W Sd/- Naresh Patadia Proprietor Membership No. - 035620 UDIN NO: 23035620BGZFCM2603

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Artefact

Projects Limited on the standalone Financial Statements as of and for the year ended March 31,2023)

To the best of our information and according to the explanations provided to us by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we state that:

i. In respect of its Property, Plant and Equipment:

a. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment on the basis of available information.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has physically verified all the Property, Plant and Equipment and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physical verification as compared with the available records.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us, the original title deeds of immovable properties have been pledged as security for loans with a lender. The Company has produced the photocopy of the title deeds of these immovable properties and based on such documents, the title deeds are held in the name of the Company except that the Land on which the building has been constructed is jointly owned by the Company, and directors relatives (Refer Note No. 3.01 to the Financial Statements).

d. The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii. In respect of its inventories:

a. The Company does not have any Inventories of Raw Material, Finished Goods and Stores & Spares. The Inventory/ WIP at the year end represents expenditure incurred in respect of the Project Management Consultancy Services executed but remained un-billed as on the reporting date and accordingly the provisions of Clause (ii) of Paragraph 3 of the Order as far as it relates to Physical Verification of Inventories are not applicable to the Company.

b. During the year, the Company has not been sanctioned any working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under clause3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

iii. The Company has made investments in, provided guarantee or security and granted loans and advances in the nature of loan to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships and other parties, during the year, in respect of which:

a. The Company has provided loans and advances in the nature of loan and given guarantee as given below. As informed to us and certified by the management, the company has not provided any security to any other entity during the year.

Particulars Guarantees Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Security Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Loans/Advances in the nature of loans Amount (Rs. In Lakhs) Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year (a) Associates - - 85.70 (b) Joint Ventures - - 108.61 Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in the above-mentioned cases (a) Associates 500.00 - 461.12 (b) Joint Ventures - - 130.23

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made, the guarantee provided and the terms and conditions of unsecured loans granted by the company are not prejudicial to the interest of the company.

b. In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans given during the year, the schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated in the Memorandum of understanding (MOU) entered with the borrowers and the aid loans are repayable on demand. We are therefore unable to make any comment on the regularity of repayment of principle & payment of interest. The management has however informed that no loans given have been recalled during the year.

c. As informed and certified by the management no loans which are repayable on demand have been recalled during the year, hence no question of overdue amount arises in respect of such loans.

d. The granting of loans is a continuous process within the overall limit agreed to be provided. Loans are granted and received back during the year as a continuous process. As informed and certified by management, no loans granted by the Company have fallen due during the year, and hence no question of renewal or extension of the said loans or granting fresh loans to settle overdue existing loans given to the same parties arises.

e. Yes. The aggregate amount, and percentage thereof to total loans are as given below.

Particulars All Parties (Rs. in Lakhs) Promoters (Rs. in Lakhs) Related Parties (In Rs. Lacs) Aggregate amount of Loans / advances in the nature of loans A) Repayable on Demand 3122.66 - 591.35 B) Memorandum of Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment TOTAL (A+B) 3122.66 - 591.35 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loans to the total loans 84.08 - 15.92

iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Act, as applicable, in respect of loans granted, investments made and guarantees and securities provided.

v. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as amended). Therefore, the provisions of Clause (v) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vi. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of the cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the act in respect of business activities carried on by the company. Therefore, the provisions of Clause (vi) of paragraph 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

vii. According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of statutory dues:

a) Some months delay has been noticed in depositing undisputed statutory dues in respect of ESIC, Provident fund, Profession tax, GST and TDS with the appropriate authorities during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues outstanding as at March 31,2023 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable are as given below:

Name of the Statute Nature of the Dues Amount (In Rs. Lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Tax Deducted at Source (TDS) 146.52 Goods and Service Tax Act 2017 GST 264.89 Maharashtra State Tax on Profession, Trades, Callings and Employments Act, 1975 Profession Tax 6.86 TOTAL 418.27

(i) According to information & explanations given to us by the management and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company examined by us, the company has receivable of Rs. 328.83 Lakhs from client as reimbursement of GST charged in bills.

(ii) According to information & explanations given to us by the management, the expenses payable to vendor and TDS payable thereon gas to be finalized for final amount payable hence there pendency of the return.

viii) According to information & explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of accounts, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

ix) (a) According to information & explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company examined by us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans and borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any financial institution or bank as at the balance sheet date except that there has been some delay in payment of installment/ interest during the year. The company does not have any loans or borrowings from the government, nor has it issued any debenture.

(b) According to information & explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or government authority.

(c) According to information & explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has utilized the money obtained by way of term loans during the year for the purpose for which they were obtained.

(d) According to information & explanations given to us, the procedures performed by us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we repot that no funds raised on a shortterm basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to information & explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, we report that the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013.

(f) According to information & explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures as defined under the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, clause 3(ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) (a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. The company has obtained term loans from banks during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) According to information & explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) (a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

(b) According to information & explanations given to us, no report under sub-section (12) of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) According to information & explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

xii) In our opinion, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xiii) According to information & explanations given to us, the transactions entered with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act where applicable and the details of related party transaction have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) (a) Based on information and explanations provided to us and audit procedures performed by us, in our opinion, the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not entered into any noncash transactions with directors or persons connected with its directors during the year and hence provisions of section 192 of the companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xvi)(a) and Clause 3 (xvi)(b) of the order are not applicable.

(b) The Company is not a core investment company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve bank of India. Accordingly, Qause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(c) According to information & explanations given to us during the course of audit, the group does not have any CIC. Accordingly, Clause 3 (xvi)(d) pf the Order is not applicable.

xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the company during the year.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

xx) In our opinion and according to information and explanations provided to us, the provisions of Section 135 of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the company and hence Qause 3(xx)(a) and 3 (xx) (b) of the Order are not applicable.