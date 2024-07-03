Artefact Projects Ltd Half Yearly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2014
|Sept-2013
|Mar-2013
|Sept-2012
|Mar-2012
Gross Sales
17.56
18.77
19.18
19.18
20.55
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
17.56
18.77
19.18
19.18
20.55
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
-0.01
Other Income
0.82
0.8
0.15
0.27
0.34
Total Income
18.38
19.56
19.33
19.45
20.87
Total Expenditure
14.6
15.5
14.87
16.65
17.17
PBIDT
3.78
4.07
4.46
2.78
3.71
Interest
2.23
2.1
1.77
1.67
1.35
PBDT
1.55
1.96
2.7
1.11
2.35
Depreciation
0.51
0.46
0.53
0.61
0.57
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.3
0.5
0.48
0.15
0.47
Deferred Tax
0.53
0
0.2
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.21
0.99
1.49
0.34
1.29
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.04
0.93
1.15
0.4
3.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.04
0.93
1.15
0.4
3.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.07
1.7
2.09
0.72
5.55
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
5.53
5.53
5.53
5.53
5.53
Public Shareholding (Number)
25,13,600
25,13,600
25,13,600
25,13,600
25,13,600
Public Shareholding (%)
45.5
45.5
45.5
45.5
45.5
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
22,62,600
22,62,600
22,62,600
22,62,600
22,62,600
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
75.13
75.12
75.13
75.12
75.12
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
40.95
40.95
40.95
40.95
40.95
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
7,48,800
7,48,800
7,48,800
7,48,800
7,48,800
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
24.87
24.87
24.87
24.87
24.87
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
13.55
13.55
13.55
13.55
13.55
PBIDTM(%)
21.52
21.73
23.25
14.54
18.04
PBDTM(%)
-
-
-
-
-
PATM(%)
1.19
5.27
7.76
1.77
6.32
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.