Artefact Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

77.69
(-4.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:44:00 PM

Artefact Project FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.1

3.7

-2.85

0.52

Depreciation

-0.82

-1.01

-0.81

-0.8

Tax paid

-1.42

-0.86

-0.24

-0.31

Working capital

15.25

9.13

-3.81

-4.6

Other operating items

Operating

17.1

10.95

-7.72

-5.2

Capital expenditure

-0.78

-3.61

0.39

0.21

Free cash flow

16.31

7.34

-7.33

-4.99

Equity raised

70.94

57.18

59.87

59.45

Investing

0.26

0

2

6

Financing

6.75

-8.4

1.22

-1.8

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

94.27

56.13

55.75

58.66

Loading...

