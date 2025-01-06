Artefact Projects Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.1
3.7
-2.85
0.52
Depreciation
-0.82
-1.01
-0.81
-0.8
Tax paid
-1.42
-0.86
-0.24
-0.31
Working capital
15.25
9.13
-3.81
-4.6
Other operating items
Operating
17.1
10.95
-7.72
-5.2
Capital expenditure
-0.78
-3.61
0.39
0.21
Free cash flow
16.31
7.34
-7.33
-4.99
Equity raised
70.94
57.18
59.87
59.45
Investing
0.26
0
2
6
Financing
6.75
-8.4
1.22
-1.8
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
94.27
56.13
55.75
58.66
