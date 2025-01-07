iifl-logo-icon 1
Artefact Projects Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

81
(4.26%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

32.08

31.89

21.55

23.01

yoy growth (%)

0.59

47.95

-6.32

43.97

Raw materials

-0.6

-0.95

0.82

0.05

As % of sales

1.89

2.98

3.83

0.25

Employee costs

-10.26

-11.16

-7.89

-5.62

As % of sales

31.99

34.99

36.63

24.45

Other costs

-16.52

-13.98

-14.61

-14.74

As % of sales (Other Cost)

51.5

43.83

67.81

64.06

Operating profit

4.68

5.79

-0.13

2.7

OPM

14.6

18.17

-0.62

11.73

Depreciation

-0.82

-1.01

-0.81

-0.8

Interest expense

-2.26

-2.7

-4.45

-3.69

Other income

2.51

1.62

2.54

2.31

Profit before tax

4.1

3.7

-2.85

0.52

Taxes

-1.42

-0.86

-0.24

-0.31

Tax rate

-34.71

-23.31

8.56

-60.8

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.68

2.84

-3.1

0.2

Exceptional items

1.24

0.74

0

0

Net profit

3.92

3.59

-3.1

0.2

yoy growth (%)

9.24

-215.73

-1,620.69

2,017.56

NPM

12.22

11.26

-14.39

0.88

