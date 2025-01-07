Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
32.08
31.89
21.55
23.01
yoy growth (%)
0.59
47.95
-6.32
43.97
Raw materials
-0.6
-0.95
0.82
0.05
As % of sales
1.89
2.98
3.83
0.25
Employee costs
-10.26
-11.16
-7.89
-5.62
As % of sales
31.99
34.99
36.63
24.45
Other costs
-16.52
-13.98
-14.61
-14.74
As % of sales (Other Cost)
51.5
43.83
67.81
64.06
Operating profit
4.68
5.79
-0.13
2.7
OPM
14.6
18.17
-0.62
11.73
Depreciation
-0.82
-1.01
-0.81
-0.8
Interest expense
-2.26
-2.7
-4.45
-3.69
Other income
2.51
1.62
2.54
2.31
Profit before tax
4.1
3.7
-2.85
0.52
Taxes
-1.42
-0.86
-0.24
-0.31
Tax rate
-34.71
-23.31
8.56
-60.8
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.68
2.84
-3.1
0.2
Exceptional items
1.24
0.74
0
0
Net profit
3.92
3.59
-3.1
0.2
yoy growth (%)
9.24
-215.73
-1,620.69
2,017.56
NPM
12.22
11.26
-14.39
0.88
