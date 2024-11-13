iifl-logo-icon 1
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
ARTEFACT PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th september 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON WEDNESDAY 13TH NOVEMBER 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting13 Aug 20245 Aug 2024
ARTEFACT PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting for Unaudited Finacial results as on quarter ended June 2024 first Quarter result and outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)
Board Meeting21 May 202413 May 2024
ARTEFACT PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Artefact Projects Limited inform you that a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company is Schedule on 21.05.2024 at 4.00 p.m. to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results outcome of Board Meeting held Today i.e. Tuesday 21st May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024 published in the Newspaper (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)
Board Meeting16 Mar 202416 Mar 2024
Resignation of Mr, Anand Jain Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f from closing of working hour of 16th March 2024 : The Board Appointed Mrs. Rani Maheshwari as Company secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f 18th March 2024.
Board Meeting1 Feb 202423 Jan 2024
ARTEFACT PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. The Board of Directors adopted the Un- Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quater ended December 31st, 2023. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 01.02.2024)

