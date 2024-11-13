Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

ARTEFACT PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve approval of Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th september 2024 OUTCOME OF BOARD MEETING HELD ON WEDNESDAY 13TH NOVEMBER 2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

ARTEFACT PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board meeting for Unaudited Finacial results as on quarter ended June 2024 first Quarter result and outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 13 May 2024

ARTEFACT PROJECTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Regulation 29 of SEBI (listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 Artefact Projects Limited inform you that a meeting of the Board of Director of the Company is Schedule on 21.05.2024 at 4.00 p.m. to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results outcome of Board Meeting held Today i.e. Tuesday 21st May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024) Standalone Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31st March 2024 published in the Newspaper (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Mar 2024 16 Mar 2024

Resignation of Mr, Anand Jain Company Secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f from closing of working hour of 16th March 2024 : The Board Appointed Mrs. Rani Maheshwari as Company secretary and Compliance officer w.e.f 18th March 2024.

Board Meeting 1 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024