Artefact Projects Ltd Summary

Artefact Projects Limited was incorporated in year 1987. The Company, inspired by Vishwakarma, the Engineering deity revered in India, undertook to establish itself in the field of consultancy for infrastructure and specialized project services since late go. The Company is providing project services for Highways, Urban Infrastructure, Airports, Mining Services & Railways. It focused on surface transportation, urban planning and development, airport terminals and provision of soft wear to infrastructure development. The Company offer preparation of detailed engineering, designs and project repo; planning, traffic studies and forecasts, and advisory services, such as financial, legal, contracts and documentation. Its project management services include bid and contract management; project supervision and project implementation management; operation and management of existing infrastructure, and quality analysis (QA) and technical auditing. In 1998, the company ventured into Infrastructure Consultancy Services as Engineers, Planners & Project Management Consultants. In 2010, Company projects comprised of Chhattisgarh Rural Roads Development Project, 6 Laning of Vadodra Bharuch (NH-8) in Gujarat and Krishnagiri to Thopurghat (NH-7) in Tamil Nadu.In 2011, the Company formed a subsidiary called Artefact Infrastructure Limited. The Companys Global Design, Research and Training Centre project at Nagpur was completed. In June, 2012, the Company acquired additional 6% Equity Shares of Artefact Infrastructure Limited (AIL) and accordingly AIL became Wholly Owned Subsidiary of the Company.In 2011, the Company completed project assignments such as Independent Consultancy Services for 4/6 laning BOT Project of Chattisgarh / Maharashtra Border- Wainganga Section of NH-6 (client NHAI); Independent Consultancy Services for 4/6 laning of Jhansi Lalitpur Section of North South Corridor (NHDP- Phase II) in the State of Uttar Pradesh on BOT basis consultancy package NS-1/IC/MP 3(client NHAI); Independent Consultancy Services for 4/6 laning BOT Project from Kumarpalayam to Chengapalli on NH-47 in the State of Tamil Nadu on North South Corridor under Phase II programme of NHDP.In 2014, the Company commenced operations for projects following the Four laning of Nagpur-Wainganga Bridge Section from km 498.00 to km 544.20 of NH-6 in Maharashtra on DBFO pattern under NHDP Phase -III- Reg.; Independent Engineer services for Operation and Maintenance of Kota-Baran Section km 388.263 to km 492.322 of NH76 in the Rajasthan State on OMT basis (Package-8).; Tender for carrying out Services in Construction and DLP Consultancy for Extended MUIP Works for Widening and Improvement of Nalasopara - Nirmal MDR-39 for 12.50 km length with bridges for 2+2 lanes (Pakage VII); Independent Engineer services for Four laning of Solapur- Maharashtra/ Karanatka border section of NH-9 from Km 249.00 TO Km 348.800 under NHDP Phase-III in the Maharashtra State on BOT (TOLL) basis; Independent Engineer services for 4 Laning of Mulbagal-AP/KNT Border section of NH-4 from km 216.912 to km 239.100 in the State of Karnataka; Independent Engineer services for Four Laning of Amravati-Jalgaon Section of NH-6 from km 166.725 to km 441.950 in Maharashtra; Independent Engineer services for Six Laning of NH-4 from Walajahpet to Poonamallee (km 13.800 to km 106.800, approx. length 93.000 km) in the Tamil Nadu State on DBFOT Basis under NHDP-Phase- V.; Independent Engineer services for Four Laning of Jalgaon-Maharashtra/Gujarat Border Section of NH-6 from km 441.950 to km 650.794 under NHDP Phase-IV in the state of Maharashtra. Independent Engineer services for four Laning of Walayar - Vadakkancherry from existing Km. 182.250 to Km. 240.000 (Design Length = 54.00 Km.) in the State of Kerala under NHDP-Phase-II to be executed on BOT (Toll) on DBFOT Basis (Package No. Ns-2/BOT/KL-2/Phase - II). Independent Engineer services for Four-Laning of Rajsamand (NH-8)-Gangapur-Bhilwara (NH-79) in the section of NH-758 (from km 0.000 to km 87.250) in the state of Rajasthan under on Design, Build, Finance, Operate and Transfer (toll) basis. Independent Engineer services for Operation and Maintenance for Hyderabad Banglore section km 211.000 to km 462.164 on NH-7 (Length 252 Km) in the state of Andhra Pradesh on OMT basis (Package-13).