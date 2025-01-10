iifl-logo-icon 1
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

185.95
(-1.25%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.07

2.07

2.07

2.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.3

0.04

-0.07

-0.13

Net Worth

1.77

2.11

2

1.94

Minority Interest

Debt

51.41

32.27

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

53.18

34.38

2

1.94

Fixed Assets

40.5

19.19

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.98

0

0

0

Networking Capital

11.6

15.17

2

1.15

Inventories

2.93

0.88

0

0.03

Inventory Days

1.98

Sundry Debtors

2.73

0.78

0.54

1.84

Debtor Days

121.82

Other Current Assets

6.75

15.03

1.55

2.03

Sundry Creditors

-0.39

0

-0.02

-1.31

Creditor Days

86.73

Other Current Liabilities

-0.42

-1.52

-0.07

-1.44

Cash

0.09

0.03

0.01

0.81

Total Assets

53.17

34.39

2.01

1.96

