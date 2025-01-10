Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.07
2.07
2.07
2.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.3
0.04
-0.07
-0.13
Net Worth
1.77
2.11
2
1.94
Minority Interest
Debt
51.41
32.27
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
53.18
34.38
2
1.94
Fixed Assets
40.5
19.19
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.98
0
0
0
Networking Capital
11.6
15.17
2
1.15
Inventories
2.93
0.88
0
0.03
Inventory Days
1.98
Sundry Debtors
2.73
0.78
0.54
1.84
Debtor Days
121.82
Other Current Assets
6.75
15.03
1.55
2.03
Sundry Creditors
-0.39
0
-0.02
-1.31
Creditor Days
86.73
Other Current Liabilities
-0.42
-1.52
-0.07
-1.44
Cash
0.09
0.03
0.01
0.81
Total Assets
53.17
34.39
2.01
1.96
