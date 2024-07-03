iifl-logo-icon 1
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2010Sept-2010Jun-2010Mar-2010Dec-2009

Gross Sales

0.16

0.08

0.08

0.06

0.14

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.16

0.08

0.08

0.06

0.14

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.01

0.03

0.01

0.02

0.03

Total Income

0.17

0.11

0.09

0.08

0.17

Total Expenditure

0.11

0.05

0.04

0.08

0.15

PBIDT

0.06

0.06

0.05

0

0.02

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.06

0.06

0.05

0

0.02

Depreciation

0.01

0.01

0

0

0.01

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0.01

0.01

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.04

0.04

0.04

0

0

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.04

0.04

0.04

0

0

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.04

0.04

0.04

0

0

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.19

0

0

0

0

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

2.08

2.07

2.08

1.98

1.95

Public Shareholding (Number)

16,07,100

10,92,000

10,82,000

20,15,500

20,15,500

Public Shareholding (%)

77.6

52.73

52.25

67.08

67.08

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

4,63,800

9,78,900

9,88,900

9,88,900

9,88,900

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

100

100

100

100

100

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

22.4

47.27

47.75

47.75

32.92

PBIDTM(%)

37.5

75

62.5

0

14.28

PBDTM(%)

37.5

75

62.5

0

14.28

PATM(%)

25

50

50

0

0

Arunjyoti Bio: Related NEWS

QUICKLINKS FOR Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd

