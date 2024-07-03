Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
|Sept-2010
|Jun-2010
|Mar-2010
|Dec-2009
Gross Sales
0.16
0.08
0.08
0.06
0.14
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.16
0.08
0.08
0.06
0.14
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.01
0.03
0.01
0.02
0.03
Total Income
0.17
0.11
0.09
0.08
0.17
Total Expenditure
0.11
0.05
0.04
0.08
0.15
PBIDT
0.06
0.06
0.05
0
0.02
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.06
0.06
0.05
0
0.02
Depreciation
0.01
0.01
0
0
0.01
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0.01
0.01
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.04
0.04
0.04
0
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.04
0.04
0.04
0
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.04
0.04
0.04
0
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.19
0
0
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.08
2.07
2.08
1.98
1.95
Public Shareholding (Number)
16,07,100
10,92,000
10,82,000
20,15,500
20,15,500
Public Shareholding (%)
77.6
52.73
52.25
67.08
67.08
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,63,800
9,78,900
9,88,900
9,88,900
9,88,900
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
22.4
47.27
47.75
47.75
32.92
PBIDTM(%)
37.5
75
62.5
0
14.28
PBDTM(%)
37.5
75
62.5
0
14.28
PATM(%)
25
50
50
0
0
