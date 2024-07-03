Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹189.95
Prev. Close₹189.55
Turnover(Lac.)₹40.69
Day's High₹197.95
Day's Low₹182
52 Week's High₹209.55
52 Week's Low₹41.24
Book Value₹9.83
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)366.24
P/E156.65
EPS1.21
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.07
2.07
2.07
2.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-0.3
0.04
-0.07
-0.13
Net Worth
1.77
2.11
2
1.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.51
7.3
0
39.27
yoy growth (%)
-24.57
0
-100
18,285.82
Raw materials
-4.66
-6.08
0
0
As % of sales
84.65
83.31
0
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.31
0
-0.6
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.09
0.13
0
0.24
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.07
0.24
-0.25
0.36
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-24.57
0
-100
18,285.82
Op profit growth
-28.28
0
-100
-518.05
EBIT growth
-28.43
0
-100
-436.25
Net profit growth
-33.12
0
-100
-381.05
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2007
Gross Sales
0.43
0.05
Excise Duty
0
0
Net Sales
0.43
0.05
Other Operating Income
0
0
Other Income
0.08
0.01
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Polsani Venkata Rama Rao
Whole-time Director
Raja Kumar Babulal
Whole Time Director & CFO
Pabbathi Praveen Kumar
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
M Aditya Vardhan Reddy
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
D Vanaja Kumari
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
K Chandra Sekhar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Swati Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd
Summary
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited(Formerly known Century 21st Portfolio Limited), established in 1986, is a reputable co-packer, specializing in providing high-quality co-packing services for a multinational corporation. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a highly skilled team, the Company is capable to efficiently co-pack a variety of beverages. Their expertise spans non-carbonated drinks, juices, energy drinks, and more. Large-scale production runs are handled to ensure timely delivery and adherence to the highest standards.Initially, the Company was dealing into equity trading and commodities. It also engaged in wealth management, and portfolio and software development operations. The Company is presently engaged in trading of Bio pesticides, fertilizers and agri inputs. Company to diversify into FMCG and beverages sector apart from carrying out the existing business activities of Bio pesticides, fertilizers and agri inputs and recommended the alteration in the Main Objects of the Company.In 2023, the erstwhile promoters of the Company viz, Mr. Praveen Kumar and Mr. Mittapalli Ramarao, of the target company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated 14.07.2022 with Mr. Pabbathi Badri Narayan Murthy, Dathvik Pabbathi and PSR Mahalakshmiprasanna for acquisition of 1,88,191 Equity Shares constituting 9.09% of voting share capital of the Target Company. The said acquisition triggered the open offer in terms of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011 and accordingly all the du
Read More
The Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹196.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd is ₹366.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd is 156.65 and 19.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd is ₹41.24 and ₹209.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 160.17%, 3 Years at 341.67%, 1 Year at 337.76%, 6 Month at 137.00%, 3 Month at 50.14% and 1 Month at 41.35%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.