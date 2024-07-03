iifl-logo-icon 1
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd Share Price

196.5
(3.67%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:23:00 AM

  • Open189.95
  • Day's High197.95
  • 52 Wk High209.55
  • Prev. Close189.55
  • Day's Low182
  • 52 Wk Low 41.24
  • Turnover (lac)40.69
  • P/E156.65
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value9.83
  • EPS1.21
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)366.24
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

189.95

Prev. Close

189.55

Turnover(Lac.)

40.69

Day's High

197.95

Day's Low

182

52 Week's High

209.55

52 Week's Low

41.24

Book Value

9.83

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

366.24

P/E

156.65

EPS

1.21

Divi. Yield

0

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd Corporate Action

26 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 26 Aug, 2024

23 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

5 Mar 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

3 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:34 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 61.79%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 61.79%

Non-Promoter- 38.20%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 38.20%

Custodian: 0.00%

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.07

2.07

2.07

2.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-0.3

0.04

-0.07

-0.13

Net Worth

1.77

2.11

2

1.94

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.51

7.3

0

39.27

yoy growth (%)

-24.57

0

-100

18,285.82

Raw materials

-4.66

-6.08

0

0

As % of sales

84.65

83.31

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.31

0

-0.6

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.09

0.13

0

0.24

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.02

-0.02

0

-0.03

Working capital

0.07

0.24

-0.25

0.36

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-24.57

0

-100

18,285.82

Op profit growth

-28.28

0

-100

-518.05

EBIT growth

-28.43

0

-100

-436.25

Net profit growth

-33.12

0

-100

-381.05

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2010Mar-2007

Gross Sales

0.43

0.05

Excise Duty

0

0

Net Sales

0.43

0.05

Other Operating Income

0

0

Other Income

0.08

0.01

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Polsani Venkata Rama Rao

Whole-time Director

Raja Kumar Babulal

Whole Time Director & CFO

Pabbathi Praveen Kumar

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

M Aditya Vardhan Reddy

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

D Vanaja Kumari

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

K Chandra Sekhar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Swati Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd

Summary

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited(Formerly known Century 21st Portfolio Limited), established in 1986, is a reputable co-packer, specializing in providing high-quality co-packing services for a multinational corporation. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a highly skilled team, the Company is capable to efficiently co-pack a variety of beverages. Their expertise spans non-carbonated drinks, juices, energy drinks, and more. Large-scale production runs are handled to ensure timely delivery and adherence to the highest standards.Initially, the Company was dealing into equity trading and commodities. It also engaged in wealth management, and portfolio and software development operations. The Company is presently engaged in trading of Bio pesticides, fertilizers and agri inputs. Company to diversify into FMCG and beverages sector apart from carrying out the existing business activities of Bio pesticides, fertilizers and agri inputs and recommended the alteration in the Main Objects of the Company.In 2023, the erstwhile promoters of the Company viz, Mr. Praveen Kumar and Mr. Mittapalli Ramarao, of the target company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated 14.07.2022 with Mr. Pabbathi Badri Narayan Murthy, Dathvik Pabbathi and PSR Mahalakshmiprasanna for acquisition of 1,88,191 Equity Shares constituting 9.09% of voting share capital of the Target Company. The said acquisition triggered the open offer in terms of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011 and accordingly all the du
Company FAQs

What is the Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹196.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd is ₹366.24 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd is 156.65 and 19.27 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd is ₹41.24 and ₹209.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd?

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 160.17%, 3 Years at 341.67%, 1 Year at 337.76%, 6 Month at 137.00%, 3 Month at 50.14% and 1 Month at 41.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 61.79 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 38.21 %

