Board Meeting 11 Dec 2024 3 Dec 2024

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Sub-division of the equity shares of the Company of face value of Rs.10/- each pursuant to the provisions of Section 61(1)(d) of Companies Act 2013 and other applicable provisions if any. 2. To take prior approval to purchase land admeasuring 2.06 Guntas and 22000 Sq. feet constructed warehouse located at Jangaon Telangana from Related party/ies. 3. Modification in the Remuneration of Mr. Pabbathi Badri Narayana Murthy Whole-time Director of the Company. Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 11.12.2024 The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1(one) Equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Due to typographical error, filing the revised outcome (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.12.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 Unaudited Results for the Quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation For Unaudited Financial Results for quarter ended 30.06.2024 Unaudited Financial results For Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 18 Jun 2024 18 Jun 2024

BOARD MEETING FOR APPROVING INCREASE IN REMUMERATION OF WHOLE TIME DIRECTOR AND INCREASE IN SITTING FEES OF NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 14 May 2024

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AUDIT REPORT Audited Financial Results for the Year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 10 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024