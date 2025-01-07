Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
5.51
7.3
0
39.27
yoy growth (%)
-24.57
0
-100
18,285.82
Raw materials
-4.66
-6.08
0
0
As % of sales
84.65
83.31
0
0
Employee costs
-0.23
-0.31
0
-0.6
As % of sales
4.31
4.28
0
1.54
Other costs
-0.51
-0.77
0
-38.41
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.35
10.63
0
97.83
Operating profit
0.09
0.12
0
0.24
OPM
1.66
1.75
0
0.61
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0
0
0
0
Profit before tax
0.09
0.13
0
0.24
Taxes
-0.02
-0.02
0
-0.03
Tax rate
-26
-22.02
0
-16.32
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.06
0.1
0
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.06
0.1
0
0.2
yoy growth (%)
-33.12
0
-100
-381.05
NPM
1.23
1.39
0
0.51
