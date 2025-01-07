iifl-logo-icon 1
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

190.8
(3.53%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

5.51

7.3

0

39.27

yoy growth (%)

-24.57

0

-100

18,285.82

Raw materials

-4.66

-6.08

0

0

As % of sales

84.65

83.31

0

0

Employee costs

-0.23

-0.31

0

-0.6

As % of sales

4.31

4.28

0

1.54

Other costs

-0.51

-0.77

0

-38.41

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.35

10.63

0

97.83

Operating profit

0.09

0.12

0

0.24

OPM

1.66

1.75

0

0.61

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0

0

0

0

Profit before tax

0.09

0.13

0

0.24

Taxes

-0.02

-0.02

0

-0.03

Tax rate

-26

-22.02

0

-16.32

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.06

0.1

0

0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.06

0.1

0

0.2

yoy growth (%)

-33.12

0

-100

-381.05

NPM

1.23

1.39

0

0.51

