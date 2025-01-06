Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.09
0.13
0
0.24
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.02
-0.02
0
-0.03
Working capital
0.07
0.24
-0.25
0.36
Other operating items
Operating
0.13
0.34
-0.25
0.55
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.29
0
Free cash flow
0.13
0.34
-0.54
0.55
Equity raised
-0.38
-0.63
-0.44
-0.6
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0.19
0.38
0.23
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.25
-0.09
-0.6
0.18
