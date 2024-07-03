Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2010
|Dec-2009
|Dec-2007
|Dec-2006
Gross Sales
0.32
0.37
0.1
0.02
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.32
0.37
0.1
0.02
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.05
0.05
0.01
0
Total Income
0.37
0.42
0.12
0.02
Total Expenditure
0.2
0.28
0.05
0.01
PBIDT
0.17
0.14
0.07
0
Interest
0
0.01
0
0
PBDT
0.17
0.13
0.07
0
Depreciation
0.02
0.04
0.02
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0.03
0
0
Tax
0.03
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.12
0.06
0.05
0
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.12
0.06
0.05
0
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.12
0.06
0.05
0
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.58
0.33
0
0
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
Equity
2.08
1.95
0
0
Public Shareholding (Number)
16,07,100
20,15,500
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
77.6
67.08
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
4,63,800
9,88,900
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
22.4
32.92
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
53.12
37.83
72.72
33.33
PBDTM(%)
53.12
35.13
72.72
33.33
PATM(%)
37.5
16.21
45.45
33.33
