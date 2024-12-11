iifl-logo-icon 1
Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd EGM

19.95
(5.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:47:00 PM

Arunjyoti Bio CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM11 Dec 20246 Jan 2025
Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 11.12.2024 The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1(one) Equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. 1% Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company for the FY 2024-25 is sche to be held on Monday, 6 January, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. through Video Conferen 1 / 0 Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) to consider the items at Sl.no. 2,3 & 4 EGM to be held on Monday, 06.01.2025 at 11:00 AM (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.12.2024) Outcome of the Extraordinary General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025)

