Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Ltd Summary

Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited(Formerly known Century 21st Portfolio Limited), established in 1986, is a reputable co-packer, specializing in providing high-quality co-packing services for a multinational corporation. Equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and a highly skilled team, the Company is capable to efficiently co-pack a variety of beverages. Their expertise spans non-carbonated drinks, juices, energy drinks, and more. Large-scale production runs are handled to ensure timely delivery and adherence to the highest standards.Initially, the Company was dealing into equity trading and commodities. It also engaged in wealth management, and portfolio and software development operations. The Company is presently engaged in trading of Bio pesticides, fertilizers and agri inputs. Company to diversify into FMCG and beverages sector apart from carrying out the existing business activities of Bio pesticides, fertilizers and agri inputs and recommended the alteration in the Main Objects of the Company.In 2023, the erstwhile promoters of the Company viz, Mr. Praveen Kumar and Mr. Mittapalli Ramarao, of the target company entered into a Share Purchase Agreement dated 14.07.2022 with Mr. Pabbathi Badri Narayan Murthy, Dathvik Pabbathi and PSR Mahalakshmiprasanna for acquisition of 1,88,191 Equity Shares constituting 9.09% of voting share capital of the Target Company. The said acquisition triggered the open offer in terms of SEBI (SAST) Regulations, 2011 and accordingly all the due procedure for the Open Offer was followed by the acquirer including disclosure of Public Announcement, Draft Letter of Offer to SEBI with the help of the Merchant Banker, Capital Square Advisors Private Limited, appointed by the Acquirer. After approval from SEBI, Letter of Offer dated 08.09.2022 was sent to all the public shareholders for tendering their shares @ Rs. 30 per share as determined by the Registered Valuer. The Merchant Banker, thereafter submitted Post Offer Public Announcement dated 15.10.2022 on the successful completion of the open offer. The Board perused the Announcement dated 15.10.2022 submitted by Capital Square Advisors Private Limited on the successful completion of the open offer process, resulting in change of ownership and management of the Company and invited the new management to take control of the Company under the guidance of Mr. Pabbathi Badri Narayan Murthy.