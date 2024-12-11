Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 11.12.2024 The Board considered the proposal for sub-division of 1(one) Equity share of the Company having face value of Rs. 10/- each into 10 (Ten) Equity shares having face value of Re. 1/- each, subject to regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required and the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Record date for sub-division/split of Equity Shares (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 06.01.2025) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of the Equity Shares of the Company:- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD (530881) RECORD DATE 17.01.2025 PURPOSE Sub-Division of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 17/01/2025 DR-801/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE485K01014 of Rs.10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 17/01/2025. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re. 1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 10.01.2025) New ISIN : INE485K01022 Source : NSDL (14.01.2025) In Continuation to Exchange Notice No. 20250110-33 dated January 10, 2025, Trading Members of the Exchange are he reby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the Company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code ARUNJYOTI BIO VENTURES LTD (530881) New ISIN No. INE485K01022 Remarks Sub-Division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re. 1/- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 17-01-2025 (DR- 801/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.01.2025)