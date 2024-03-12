8:1 Rights Issue Of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited has fixed Record date for the purpose of Rights Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company should be done on Ex-Rights Basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE Arunjyoti Bio Ventures Limited (530881) RECORD DATE 12.03.2024 PURPOSE Issue of 08 (Eight) Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for cash at a premium of Rs. 10/- on Rights Basis for every 01 (One) Equity Share held* Ex-Right basis from Date & Sett. No. 12/03/2024 DR-736/2023-2024 *Note: As per Terms of Payment : Full amount of Issue Price of Rs.20/- per Equity Share is payable on Application. Trading Members are requested to take note that trading in the Scrip is currently Restricted - on account of GSM (Stage 3) and Scrip is available for Trading on the First Trading day of the Week Trading Members of the Exchange are requested to take note of it. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 07.03.2024)