Ashnisha Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

4.27
(-4.47%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.1

9.9

3.02

3.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.37

13.52

8.86

9

Net Worth

27.47

23.42

11.88

12.02

Minority Interest

Debt

3.77

1.69

1.74

1.74

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

31.24

25.11

13.62

13.76

Fixed Assets

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.03

Intangible Assets

Investments

6.44

3.44

3.44

4.22

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

24.61

21.43

10.14

9.22

Inventories

0.24

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

8.53

11.07

4.21

7.25

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

18.26

18.57

7.26

3.3

Sundry Creditors

-1.79

-7.94

-1.31

-1.31

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.63

-0.26

-0.02

-0.02

Cash

0.17

0.21

0.02

0.28

Total Assets

31.24

25.1

13.62

13.75

