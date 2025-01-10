Ashnisha Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.1
9.9
3.02
3.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.37
13.52
8.86
9
Net Worth
27.47
23.42
11.88
12.02
Minority Interest
Debt
3.77
1.69
1.74
1.74
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
31.24
25.11
13.62
13.76
Fixed Assets
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.03
Intangible Assets
Investments
6.44
3.44
3.44
4.22
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
24.61
21.43
10.14
9.22
Inventories
0.24
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
8.53
11.07
4.21
7.25
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
18.26
18.57
7.26
3.3
Sundry Creditors
-1.79
-7.94
-1.31
-1.31
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.63
-0.26
-0.02
-0.02
Cash
0.17
0.21
0.02
0.28
Total Assets
31.24
25.1
13.62
13.75
