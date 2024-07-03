iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashnisha Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

4.41
(-2.00%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:42:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

5.67

10.21

6.1

4.38

24.57

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

5.67

10.21

6.1

4.38

24.57

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.76

0.59

0.74

0

0.48

Total Income

6.44

10.8

6.84

4.38

25.05

Total Expenditure

5.32

9.94

6.02

3.42

22.26

PBIDT

1.11

0.85

0.82

0.95

2.8

Interest

0

0

0

0.01

0.12

PBDT

1.11

0.85

0.81

0.94

2.68

Depreciation

0.22

0.23

0.74

1.62

2.74

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.07

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax

0.07

0

0

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.75

0.63

0.08

-0.68

-0.06

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.75

0.63

0.08

-0.68

-0.06

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.75

0.63

0.08

-0.68

-0.06

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.08

0.06

0.26

-2.25

-0.21

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9.9

9.9

3.02

3.02

3.02

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

19.57

8.32

13.44

21.68

11.39

PBDTM(%)

19.57

8.32

13.27

21.46

10.9

PATM(%)

13.22

6.17

1.31

-15.52

-0.24

Ashnisha Indus.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashnisha Industries Ltd

