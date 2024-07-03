Ashnisha Industries Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
5.67
10.21
6.1
4.38
24.57
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
5.67
10.21
6.1
4.38
24.57
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.76
0.59
0.74
0
0.48
Total Income
6.44
10.8
6.84
4.38
25.05
Total Expenditure
5.32
9.94
6.02
3.42
22.26
PBIDT
1.11
0.85
0.82
0.95
2.8
Interest
0
0
0
0.01
0.12
PBDT
1.11
0.85
0.81
0.94
2.68
Depreciation
0.22
0.23
0.74
1.62
2.74
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.07
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax
0.07
0
0
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.75
0.63
0.08
-0.68
-0.06
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.75
0.63
0.08
-0.68
-0.06
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.75
0.63
0.08
-0.68
-0.06
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.08
0.06
0.26
-2.25
-0.21
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9.9
9.9
3.02
3.02
3.02
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
19.57
8.32
13.44
21.68
11.39
PBDTM(%)
19.57
8.32
13.27
21.46
10.9
PATM(%)
13.22
6.17
1.31
-15.52
-0.24
No Record Found
