|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
2.15
2.67
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-19.62
-77.33
Raw materials
0
0
-2.08
-2.67
As % of sales
0
0
97.02
99.79
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
0.55
0.44
Other costs
-0.54
-0.07
-0.07
-0.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
3.52
0.89
Operating profit
-0.63
-0.08
-0.02
-0.03
OPM
0
0
-1.1
-1.13
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.5
0
0
0
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.09
-0.03
-0.03
Taxes
0
0
0
0
Tax rate
0
0
0
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-0.13
-0.09
-0.03
-0.03
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-0.13
-0.09
-0.03
-0.03
yoy growth (%)
42.66
183.57
-15.18
-94
NPM
0
0
-1.55
-1.47
