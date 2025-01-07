iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashnisha Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

4.54
(0.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

2.15

2.67

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-19.62

-77.33

Raw materials

0

0

-2.08

-2.67

As % of sales

0

0

97.02

99.79

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

0.55

0.44

Other costs

-0.54

-0.07

-0.07

-0.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

3.52

0.89

Operating profit

-0.63

-0.08

-0.02

-0.03

OPM

0

0

-1.1

-1.13

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.5

0

0

0

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.09

-0.03

-0.03

Taxes

0

0

0

0

Tax rate

0

0

0

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-0.13

-0.09

-0.03

-0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-0.13

-0.09

-0.03

-0.03

yoy growth (%)

42.66

183.57

-15.18

-94

NPM

0

0

-1.55

-1.47

