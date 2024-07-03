iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Ashnisha Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

4.54
(0.67%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

0.69

0.42

6.8

1.06

2.06

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

0.69

0.42

6.8

1.06

2.06

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.27

1.08

1.63

0.16

0.49

Total Income

0.97

1.5

8.44

1.22

2.55

Total Expenditure

0.82

1.32

7.6

0.87

2.17

PBIDT

0.15

0.18

0.84

0.34

0.38

Interest

0

0

0

0

0

PBDT

0.15

0.18

0.84

0.34

0.38

Depreciation

0.13

0.13

0.3

0.07

0.07

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.01

0

0.15

0.01

0.06

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.19

0.06

0.01

Reported Profit After Tax

0.01

0.05

0.2

0.2

0.24

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.01

0.05

0.2

0.2

0.24

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.01

0.05

0.2

0.2

0.24

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0

0.01

0.02

0.02

0.02

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.1

10.1

9.9

9.9

9.9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

21.73

42.85

12.35

32.07

18.44

PBDTM(%)

21.73

42.85

12.35

32.07

18.44

PATM(%)

1.44

11.9

2.94

18.86

11.65

Ashnisha Indus.: Related NEWS

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashnisha Industries Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.