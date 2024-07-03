Ashnisha Industries Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
0.69
0.42
6.8
1.06
2.06
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
0.69
0.42
6.8
1.06
2.06
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.27
1.08
1.63
0.16
0.49
Total Income
0.97
1.5
8.44
1.22
2.55
Total Expenditure
0.82
1.32
7.6
0.87
2.17
PBIDT
0.15
0.18
0.84
0.34
0.38
Interest
0
0
0
0
0
PBDT
0.15
0.18
0.84
0.34
0.38
Depreciation
0.13
0.13
0.3
0.07
0.07
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.01
0
0.15
0.01
0.06
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.19
0.06
0.01
Reported Profit After Tax
0.01
0.05
0.2
0.2
0.24
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.01
0.05
0.2
0.2
0.24
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.01
0.05
0.2
0.2
0.24
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.1
10.1
9.9
9.9
9.9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
21.73
42.85
12.35
32.07
18.44
PBDTM(%)
21.73
42.85
12.35
32.07
18.44
PATM(%)
1.44
11.9
2.94
18.86
11.65
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.