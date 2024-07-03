Summary

Ashnisha Industries Limited (Formally known as Ashnisha Alloys Limited) was incorporated on July 27, 2009. The Company name was changed from Ashnisha Alloys Limited to Ashnisha Industries Limited on August 8, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of trading of various steel products, Trading of goods.In 2017-18, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench had sanctioned the Scheme for Demerger of Trading and Investment Business of Lesha Industries Limited and vesting the same into the Company (then Ashnisha Alloys Private Limited) vide its order dated May 29, 2017. Pursuant to the Scheme, trading & investment business of the Company was transferred to the Company (Formerly known as Ashnisha Alloys Private Limited). In consideration, the Company issued and allotted 30,18,764 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of Lesha Industries Limited in the ratio of 8 new Equity Share of the Company for every 25 Equity Shares held by the shareholders in Lesha Industries Limited on 18.08.2017.The Company acquired 20,50,000 (46.49%) equity shares of EZI Ventures Pvt. Ltd. which together with existing holding of 8,00,000 (18.14%) equity shares tantamount to holding 28,50,000 (64.63%) equity shares of EZI Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Subsequent to the said acquisition, EZI Ventures Pvt. Ltd. became a subsidiary of the Company in 2018-19.

