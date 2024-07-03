Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorTrading
Open₹4.46
Prev. Close₹4.54
Turnover(Lac.)₹5.88
Day's High₹5
Day's Low₹4.46
52 Week's High₹12.47
52 Week's Low₹4
Book Value₹2.72
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)45.75
P/E151.33
EPS0.03
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.1
9.9
3.02
3.02
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
17.37
13.52
8.86
9
Net Worth
27.47
23.42
11.88
12.02
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Revenue
0
0
2.15
2.67
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-19.62
-77.33
Raw materials
0
0
-2.08
-2.67
As % of sales
0
0
97.02
99.79
Employee costs
-0.08
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Profit before tax
-0.13
-0.09
-0.03
-0.03
Depreciation
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.65
-0.04
0.21
-2.3
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-19.62
-77.33
Op profit growth
648.27
255.4
-21.94
201.86
EBIT growth
39.41
183.57
-15.18
-2,685.52
Net profit growth
42.66
183.57
-15.18
-94
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
12.47
19.64
9.01
10.16
26.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.47
19.64
9.01
10.16
26.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.4
1.74
2.27
0.64
0.4
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non Executive Director
Shalin A Shah
Independent Director
Chandrakant Chauhan
Independent Director
Daxaben M. Shah
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dimpal J. Solanki
Managing Director
Ashok C Shah
Non Executive Director
Manjusha R. Salunke
Additional Director
Deepti G Gavali
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Ashnisha Industries Ltd
Summary
Ashnisha Industries Limited (Formally known as Ashnisha Alloys Limited) was incorporated on July 27, 2009. The Company name was changed from Ashnisha Alloys Limited to Ashnisha Industries Limited on August 8, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of trading of various steel products, Trading of goods.In 2017-18, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench had sanctioned the Scheme for Demerger of Trading and Investment Business of Lesha Industries Limited and vesting the same into the Company (then Ashnisha Alloys Private Limited) vide its order dated May 29, 2017. Pursuant to the Scheme, trading & investment business of the Company was transferred to the Company (Formerly known as Ashnisha Alloys Private Limited). In consideration, the Company issued and allotted 30,18,764 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of Lesha Industries Limited in the ratio of 8 new Equity Share of the Company for every 25 Equity Shares held by the shareholders in Lesha Industries Limited on 18.08.2017.The Company acquired 20,50,000 (46.49%) equity shares of EZI Ventures Pvt. Ltd. which together with existing holding of 8,00,000 (18.14%) equity shares tantamount to holding 28,50,000 (64.63%) equity shares of EZI Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Subsequent to the said acquisition, EZI Ventures Pvt. Ltd. became a subsidiary of the Company in 2018-19.
Read More
The Ashnisha Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.53 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashnisha Industries Ltd is ₹45.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Ashnisha Industries Ltd is 151.33 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashnisha Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashnisha Industries Ltd is ₹4 and ₹12.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Ashnisha Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.40%, 3 Years at 66.70%, 1 Year at -60.66%, 6 Month at -24.46%, 3 Month at -11.15% and 1 Month at -3.20%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.