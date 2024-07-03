iifl-logo-icon 1
Ashnisha Industries Ltd Share Price

4.53
(-0.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open4.46
  • Day's High5
  • 52 Wk High12.47
  • Prev. Close4.54
  • Day's Low4.46
  • 52 Wk Low 4
  • Turnover (lac)5.88
  • P/E151.33
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value2.72
  • EPS0.03
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)45.75
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Ashnisha Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Ashnisha Industries Ltd Corporate Action

21 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 21 Aug, 2024

arrow

22 Jan 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

10 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

14 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Ashnisha Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Ashnisha Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:32 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 17.35%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 17.35%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 82.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Ashnisha Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.1

9.9

3.02

3.02

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

17.37

13.52

8.86

9

Net Worth

27.47

23.42

11.88

12.02

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Revenue

0

0

2.15

2.67

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-19.62

-77.33

Raw materials

0

0

-2.08

-2.67

As % of sales

0

0

97.02

99.79

Employee costs

-0.08

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Profit before tax

-0.13

-0.09

-0.03

-0.03

Depreciation

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.65

-0.04

0.21

-2.3

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-19.62

-77.33

Op profit growth

648.27

255.4

-21.94

201.86

EBIT growth

39.41

183.57

-15.18

-2,685.52

Net profit growth

42.66

183.57

-15.18

-94

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

12.47

19.64

9.01

10.16

26.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.47

19.64

9.01

10.16

26.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.4

1.74

2.27

0.64

0.4

View Annually Results

Ashnisha Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Ashnisha Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non Executive Director

Shalin A Shah

Independent Director

Chandrakant Chauhan

Independent Director

Daxaben M. Shah

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dimpal J. Solanki

Managing Director

Ashok C Shah

Non Executive Director

Manjusha R. Salunke

Additional Director

Deepti G Gavali

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Ashnisha Industries Ltd

Summary

Ashnisha Industries Limited (Formally known as Ashnisha Alloys Limited) was incorporated on July 27, 2009. The Company name was changed from Ashnisha Alloys Limited to Ashnisha Industries Limited on August 8, 2017. The Company is engaged in the business of trading of various steel products, Trading of goods.In 2017-18, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), Ahmedabad Bench had sanctioned the Scheme for Demerger of Trading and Investment Business of Lesha Industries Limited and vesting the same into the Company (then Ashnisha Alloys Private Limited) vide its order dated May 29, 2017. Pursuant to the Scheme, trading & investment business of the Company was transferred to the Company (Formerly known as Ashnisha Alloys Private Limited). In consideration, the Company issued and allotted 30,18,764 new Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each to the shareholders of Lesha Industries Limited in the ratio of 8 new Equity Share of the Company for every 25 Equity Shares held by the shareholders in Lesha Industries Limited on 18.08.2017.The Company acquired 20,50,000 (46.49%) equity shares of EZI Ventures Pvt. Ltd. which together with existing holding of 8,00,000 (18.14%) equity shares tantamount to holding 28,50,000 (64.63%) equity shares of EZI Ventures Pvt. Ltd. Subsequent to the said acquisition, EZI Ventures Pvt. Ltd. became a subsidiary of the Company in 2018-19.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Ashnisha Industries Ltd share price today?

The Ashnisha Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹4.53 today.

What is the Market Cap of Ashnisha Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Ashnisha Industries Ltd is ₹45.75 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Ashnisha Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Ashnisha Industries Ltd is 151.33 and 1.67 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Ashnisha Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Ashnisha Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Ashnisha Industries Ltd is ₹4 and ₹12.47 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Ashnisha Industries Ltd?

Ashnisha Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 57.40%, 3 Years at 66.70%, 1 Year at -60.66%, 6 Month at -24.46%, 3 Month at -11.15% and 1 Month at -3.20%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Ashnisha Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Ashnisha Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 17.35 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 82.64 %

