|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Dec 2024
|10 Dec 2024
|Ashnisha Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Appointment of Director of the Company. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the chair. Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held today, have considered and approved the appointed Mrs. Deepti Ghanshyam Gavali (DIN: 10272798), as an Additional Director (Independent Director Category) w.e.f. Friday, December 13, 2024 for a period of 5 (five) years subject to regularization by the shareholders. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.12.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 Nov 2024
|7 Nov 2024
|Ashnisha Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is currently closed for Promoters Directors and Employees of the Company and will re-open after 48 hours subsequent to the declaration of unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. 2. Any other agenda with the permission of chair. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Thursday, November 14, 2024 have considered and approved the Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 along with limited review report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.11.2024)
|Board Meeting
|6 Nov 2024
|6 Nov 2024
|The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting today i.e. on 6th November, 2024 have reconstituted all the committees of the Board with effect from 6th November, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Ashnisha Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024 2. Related party transaction to be entered by the company under section 188 of Companies Act 2013 subject to shareholders approval. 3. Borrowing Limits under Section 180 of the Companies Act 2013. 4. Loans and Investments by the Company under Section 186 of the Companies Act 2013. 5. Appointment of Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25. 6. To fix schedule of 15th Annual General Meeting of the company and consider notice of AGM thereof. 7. Boards Report of the company for the financial year ended on 31st March 2024. 8. To fix book closure schedule and E-voting schedule for ensuing Annual General Meeting of the company. 9. Appointment of Scrutinizer to scrutinize the entire e-voting process of AGM including remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. 10. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Tuesday, August 13, 2024 from 4:30 P.M. to 5:15 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved following businesses as attached in the file. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jun 2024
|12 Jun 2024
|Ashnisha Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the appointment of Mrs. Manjusha Rahul Salunke as an Additional (Independent) Director of the Company subject to shareholders approval in the general meeting. 2. Any other agendas with the permission of chair. Appointment of Mrs. Manjusha Rahul Salunke as an Additional Director (Independent) w.e.f 15.06.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 15.06.2024) This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Saturday, 15th June, 2024 from 3:30 P.M to 4:00 P.M at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved following businesses: 1. Appointment of Mrs. Manjusha Rahul Salunke (DIN: 10666478) as an Additional Director (Independent Director Category) w.e.f. Saturday, 15th June, 2024 for a period of 5 (five) years subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing general meeting. 2. Appointment of Mr. Yash Vishwanath Bodade (DIN: 10669649) as an Additional Director (Independent Director Category) w.e.f. Saturday, 15th June, 2024 for a period of 5 (five) years subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing general meeting. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 May 2024
|18 May 2024
|Ashnisha Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Standalone and Consolidated audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended March 31 2024 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. 2. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today i.e. on Wednesday, 29th May, 2024 from 06: 00P.M. to 06: 45 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company inter alia, has considered and approved the following business: 1.Considered and approved the Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended March 31, 2024 along with Audit report thereon as per Regulation 33 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Feb 2024
|21 Feb 2024
|Ashnisha Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board as a whole;2.To review the performance of the Chairperson of the company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors;3.To Assess the quality quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform their duties;4. Any other business with the permission of the Board. This is to inform you that Independent Directors of the company at their Separate Meeting held today i.e. on Friday, Thursday 29, 2024 from 3:00 P.M. to 3:15 P.M. at the Registered Office of the Company, inter alia, has reviewed and considered: 1. The performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors of the Company; 2. The performance of the Chairperson of the company taking into account the views of Executive Directors and Non-Executive Directors; and 3. Assessed the quality, quantity and timeliness of flow of information between the management of the Company and the Board of Directors that is necessary for the Board of Directors to effectively and reasonably perform their duties. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/02/2024)
|Board Meeting
|31 Jan 2024
|25 Jan 2024
|Ashnisha Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Increase Authorised Share Capital of the Company subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing general meeting 2. To consider raising of fund by way of issue and allot equity shares on preferential basis to non-promoters subject to approval of shareholders in ensuing general meeting. Increase in the Authorised capital of the company. 1. Increase in Authorised Capital 2. Raising of fund by way of issue and allot equity shares on preferential basis:The matter related to raising of fund by way of issue and allot equity shares on preferential basis to non-promoters, is The board is decided not to take this Agenda as of now, Any update regarding this will be informed by the company on a future date if any. 3. Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) of the Company now postponed. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 31/01/2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Jan 2024
|16 Jan 2024
|Ashnisha Industries Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and nine months ended on 31st December 2023 as per Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015. Further pursuant to the SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations 2018 the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company is currently closed for Promoters Directors and Designated Employees of the Company and will re-open after 48 hours subsequent to the declaration of Unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Any other agenda with the permission of Chair. The Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held today has considered and Approved Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended on December 31, 2023 l. The Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31t December, 2023 along with limited review report thereon. 2. The Extra Ordinary General Meeting {EGM) of the Company will be held on 23d February, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. through Video Conferencing (VC)/other Audio-Visual Means {OAVM) facilities provided as may be decided. The Directors are authorized to send the notice of the EGM and to decide other matters related to EGM. 3. Appointment of Mr. Kiritbhai lshwarbhai Patel (DIN: 03618884) as an Additional Director {Independent Director Category) w.e.f. Monday, January 22, 2024 for a period of 5 (five) years subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing general meeting. 4. Appointment of Mr. Swapnil Sharad Shimpi (DIN: 10469352) as an Additional Director (Independent Director Category) w.e.f. Monday, January 22, 2024 for a period of 5 (five) years subject to the approval of the shareholders at the ensuing general meeting. 5. Appointed Mr. Chintan K. Patel, Practicing Company Secretary, Ahmedabad, as the Scrutinizer, to scrutinize the entire e-voting process of EGM including remote e-voting in a fair and transparent manner. Appointment of Mr. Swapnil Sharad Shimpi as an Additional Director (Independent Director Category) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.01.2024) With reference to the above mentioned subject, we wish to inform you that in the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023, there is some typographical error in the Capital Employed (for the nine month ended 31/12/2023). In this regard, we hereby re-submit the Revised Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 after rectifying the said typographical error for your perusal. Results- Revised Financial Results for Dec 31 , 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/01/2024)
