Ashnisha Industries Ltd Key Ratios

4.42
(0.91%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:49:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashnisha Industries Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-11.37

-62.07

Op profit growth

-112.68

-131.22

EBIT growth

-301.46

-86.92

Net profit growth

-161.18

-84.72

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-0.62

4.39

-5.33

EBIT margin

13.7

-6.02

-17.48

Net profit margin

4.68

-6.78

-16.83

RoCE

1.96

-0.97

RoNW

0.23

-0.38

RoA

0.16

-0.27

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.4

-2.28

-14.95

Dividend per share

0

0

0

Cash EPS

-1.85

-7.9

-27.06

Book value per share

147.74

146.35

148.63

Valuation ratios

P/E

1.09

-0.17

-0.03

P/CEPS

-0.82

-0.05

-0.01

P/B

0.01

0

0

EV/EBIDTA

2.78

-9.6

1.15

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

Tax payout

-65.67

-3.21

-8.41

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

291.94

333.78

Inventory days

49.63

131.61

Creditor days

-215.22

-207.89

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-212.58

6.15

19.55

Net debt / equity

0.03

-0.26

-0.06

Net debt / op. profit

-27.71

-26.06

1.96

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-83.22

-78.62

-73.05

Employee costs

-1.96

-0.74

-0.65

Other costs

-15.44

-16.23

-31.62

QUICKLINKS FOR Ashnisha Industries Ltd

