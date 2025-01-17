Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-11.37
-62.07
Op profit growth
-112.68
-131.22
EBIT growth
-301.46
-86.92
Net profit growth
-161.18
-84.72
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-0.62
4.39
-5.33
EBIT margin
13.7
-6.02
-17.48
Net profit margin
4.68
-6.78
-16.83
RoCE
1.96
-0.97
RoNW
0.23
-0.38
RoA
0.16
-0.27
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.4
-2.28
-14.95
Dividend per share
0
0
0
Cash EPS
-1.85
-7.9
-27.06
Book value per share
147.74
146.35
148.63
Valuation ratios
P/E
1.09
-0.17
-0.03
P/CEPS
-0.82
-0.05
-0.01
P/B
0.01
0
0
EV/EBIDTA
2.78
-9.6
1.15
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
Tax payout
-65.67
-3.21
-8.41
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
291.94
333.78
Inventory days
49.63
131.61
Creditor days
-215.22
-207.89
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-212.58
6.15
19.55
Net debt / equity
0.03
-0.26
-0.06
Net debt / op. profit
-27.71
-26.06
1.96
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-83.22
-78.62
-73.05
Employee costs
-1.96
-0.74
-0.65
Other costs
-15.44
-16.23
-31.62
