Asian Hotels West Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
11.65
11.65
11.65
11.65
Preference Capital
6.5
6.5
6.5
6.5
Reserves
133.64
213.51
230.67
270.53
Net Worth
151.79
231.66
248.82
288.68
Minority Interest
Debt
373.56
260.62
264.81
263.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
23.95
24.5
25.24
25.22
Total Liabilities
549.3
516.78
538.87
577.85
Fixed Assets
228.3
235.29
243.26
254.3
Intangible Assets
Investments
327.52
327.51
327.5
327.49
Deferred Tax Asset Net
12.68
12.77
13.19
11.13
Networking Capital
-31.99
-73.57
-46.93
-15.79
Inventories
1.7
1.7
1.7
1.78
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.42
0.42
0.42
2.98
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
14.53
11.09
9.79
9.89
Sundry Creditors
0
-30.53
-15.42
-8.57
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-48.64
-56.25
-43.42
-21.87
Cash
12.8
14.78
1.87
0.73
Total Assets
549.31
516.78
538.89
577.86
