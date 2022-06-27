Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
137.17
140.31
135.64
131.5
yoy growth (%)
-2.23
3.44
3.14
-2.08
Raw materials
-11.61
-13.24
-12.44
-12.69
As % of sales
8.46
9.43
9.17
9.65
Employee costs
-36.36
-31.98
-30
-34.72
As % of sales
26.5
22.79
22.12
26.4
Other costs
-56.6
-63.65
-60.99
-57.36
As % of sales (Other Cost)
41.26
45.36
44.96
43.62
Operating profit
32.59
31.42
32.2
26.71
OPM
23.75
22.39
23.74
20.31
Depreciation
-8.93
-15.94
-15.13
-14.65
Interest expense
-27.02
-23.28
-29.35
-23.05
Other income
6.2
13.78
14.3
4.26
Profit before tax
2.83
5.97
2.01
-6.72
Taxes
0.75
-1.77
-0.55
2.85
Tax rate
26.5
-29.69
-27.29
-42.46
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.58
4.2
1.46
-3.87
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.58
4.2
1.46
-3.87
yoy growth (%)
-14.64
186.79
-137.84
81.33
NPM
2.61
2.99
1.08
-2.94
