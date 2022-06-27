Asian Hotels West Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.83
5.97
2.01
-6.72
Depreciation
-8.93
-15.94
-15.13
-14.65
Tax paid
0.75
-1.77
-0.55
2.85
Working capital
-13.26
-4.8
24.77
-2.06
Other operating items
Operating
-18.6
-16.55
11.09
-20.59
Capital expenditure
37.5
9.5
-110.31
-0.72
Free cash flow
18.89
-7.05
-99.21
-21.31
Equity raised
606.06
563.92
552.11
551.17
Investing
87.05
16.91
26.11
0
Financing
48.21
-16.37
108.13
4.47
Dividends paid
0
1.14
1.14
1.15
Net in cash
760.21
558.55
588.28
535.48
