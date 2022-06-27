Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
10.2
7.39
14.14
16.31
Op profit growth
25.13
12.81
35.88
46.72
EBIT growth
42.95
14.9
123.85
320.58
Net profit growth
-108.71
-63.64
-38.23
-28.85
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
35.41
31.18
29.69
24.94
EBIT margin
27.05
20.85
19.49
9.93
Net profit margin
0.22
-2.9
-8.57
-15.84
RoCE
11.02
8.61
7.26
3.12
RoNW
0.2
-2.17
-5.03
-6.3
RoA
0.02
-0.29
-0.79
-1.24
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.85
0
0
0
Dividend per share
0
1
1
1
Cash EPS
-43.79
-58.76
-75.15
-89.84
Book value per share
100.69
109.39
118.38
152.36
Valuation ratios
P/E
335.29
0
0
0
P/CEPS
-6.5
-4.46
-3.02
-1.24
P/B
2.99
2.39
1.91
0.73
EV/EBIDTA
7.2
7.43
8.11
10.34
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
-10.09
-3.66
-2.72
Tax payout
-89.26
18.52
1.79
-4.46
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
15.33
19.28
16.32
16.31
Inventory days
6.31
7.08
8.18
9.1
Creditor days
-37.51
-33.22
-33.55
-46.29
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.08
-0.89
-0.69
-0.33
Net debt / equity
7.52
5.76
5.61
4.24
Net debt / op. profit
5.77
5.91
7.03
9.31
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-10.48
-11.13
-10.98
-11.6
Employee costs
-17.82
-16.05
-16.06
-20.57
Other costs
-36.27
-41.62
-43.26
-42.88
