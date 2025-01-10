Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20
20
20
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.43
24.13
24.54
18.94
Net Worth
44.43
44.13
44.54
28.94
Minority Interest
Debt
18.26
19.67
35.12
31.58
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0.01
0.01
Total Liabilities
62.69
63.8
79.67
60.53
Fixed Assets
0.12
0.24
0.32
0.27
Intangible Assets
Investments
20.08
20.06
20.08
19.07
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.05
0.07
0.07
0.08
Networking Capital
42.29
41.32
56.52
39.77
Inventories
1.5
4.7
8.27
8.98
Inventory Days
35.26
Sundry Debtors
14.51
14.57
25.83
12.1
Debtor Days
47.51
Other Current Assets
26.82
22.59
31.59
25.63
Sundry Creditors
-0.07
-0.11
-8.82
-6.58
Creditor Days
25.83
Other Current Liabilities
-0.47
-0.43
-0.35
-0.36
Cash
0.15
2.13
2.7
1.33
Total Assets
62.69
63.82
79.69
60.52
