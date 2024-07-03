Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
13.17
12.08
18.56
9.21
8.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
13.17
12.08
18.56
9.21
8.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.81
1.03
-0.91
0.98
1.47
Total Income
13.98
13.11
17.65
10.2
10.31
Total Expenditure
12.7
11.95
17.97
9.18
9.67
PBIDT
1.28
1.16
-0.32
1.01
0.64
Interest
0.63
0.52
0.57
0.49
0.46
PBDT
0.64
0.64
-0.89
0.53
0.18
Depreciation
0.08
0.08
0.15
0.03
0.03
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.05
0.01
0
0
0.01
Deferred Tax
0
0
0.03
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
0.51
0.54
-1.08
0.49
0.14
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
0.51
0.54
-1.08
0.49
0.14
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
0.51
0.54
-1.08
0.49
0.14
EPS (Unit Curr.)
0.26
0.27
-0.54
0.25
0.07
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
20
20
20
20
20
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
9.71
9.6
-1.72
10.96
7.24
PBDTM(%)
4.85
5.29
-4.79
5.75
2.03
PATM(%)
3.87
4.47
-5.81
5.32
1.58
