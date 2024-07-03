iifl-logo-icon 1
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Quarterly Results

17.11
(-1.33%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

13.17

12.08

18.56

9.21

8.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

13.17

12.08

18.56

9.21

8.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.81

1.03

-0.91

0.98

1.47

Total Income

13.98

13.11

17.65

10.2

10.31

Total Expenditure

12.7

11.95

17.97

9.18

9.67

PBIDT

1.28

1.16

-0.32

1.01

0.64

Interest

0.63

0.52

0.57

0.49

0.46

PBDT

0.64

0.64

-0.89

0.53

0.18

Depreciation

0.08

0.08

0.15

0.03

0.03

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.05

0.01

0

0

0.01

Deferred Tax

0

0

0.03

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

0.51

0.54

-1.08

0.49

0.14

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

0.51

0.54

-1.08

0.49

0.14

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

0.51

0.54

-1.08

0.49

0.14

EPS (Unit Curr.)

0.26

0.27

-0.54

0.25

0.07

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

20

20

20

20

20

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

9.71

9.6

-1.72

10.96

7.24

PBDTM(%)

4.85

5.29

-4.79

5.75

2.03

PATM(%)

3.87

4.47

-5.81

5.32

1.58

