|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
92.95
219.25
10.58
20.11
yoy growth (%)
-57.6
1,970.71
-47.37
-31.58
Raw materials
-86.58
-187.79
-9.07
-18.65
As % of sales
93.14
85.65
85.73
92.71
Employee costs
-0.56
-0.65
-0.38
-0.33
As % of sales
0.6
0.29
3.59
1.68
Other costs
-3.3
-24.53
-1.31
-0.69
As % of sales (Other Cost)
3.55
11.19
12.41
3.44
Operating profit
2.5
6.26
-0.18
0.43
OPM
2.69
2.85
-1.74
2.16
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.03
-0.04
Interest expense
-3.43
-4.24
-0.56
-0.54
Other income
1.97
1.02
0.88
0.4
Profit before tax
0.94
2.92
0.1
0.25
Taxes
-0.23
-0.81
-0.08
-0.08
Tax rate
-24.36
-27.84
-81.86
-34.12
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.71
2.11
0.01
0.16
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.71
2.11
0.01
0.16
yoy growth (%)
-66.07
11,139.5
-88.69
-0.43
NPM
0.77
0.96
0.17
0.82
