iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

17.59
(1.44%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:45:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Tea & Exports Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

92.95

219.25

10.58

20.11

yoy growth (%)

-57.6

1,970.71

-47.37

-31.58

Raw materials

-86.58

-187.79

-9.07

-18.65

As % of sales

93.14

85.65

85.73

92.71

Employee costs

-0.56

-0.65

-0.38

-0.33

As % of sales

0.6

0.29

3.59

1.68

Other costs

-3.3

-24.53

-1.31

-0.69

As % of sales (Other Cost)

3.55

11.19

12.41

3.44

Operating profit

2.5

6.26

-0.18

0.43

OPM

2.69

2.85

-1.74

2.16

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.03

-0.04

Interest expense

-3.43

-4.24

-0.56

-0.54

Other income

1.97

1.02

0.88

0.4

Profit before tax

0.94

2.92

0.1

0.25

Taxes

-0.23

-0.81

-0.08

-0.08

Tax rate

-24.36

-27.84

-81.86

-34.12

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.71

2.11

0.01

0.16

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.71

2.11

0.01

0.16

yoy growth (%)

-66.07

11,139.5

-88.69

-0.43

NPM

0.77

0.96

0.17

0.82

Asian Tea & Exp : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Asian Tea & Exports Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.