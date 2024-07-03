Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹17.7
Prev. Close₹17.65
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.04
Day's High₹17.89
Day's Low₹17
52 Week's High₹21
52 Week's Low₹11.1
Book Value₹22.3
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)34.6
P/E135.77
EPS0.13
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
20
20
20
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.43
24.13
24.54
18.94
Net Worth
44.43
44.13
44.54
28.94
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
92.95
219.25
10.58
20.11
yoy growth (%)
-57.6
1,970.71
-47.37
-31.58
Raw materials
-86.58
-187.79
-9.07
-18.65
As % of sales
93.14
85.65
85.73
92.71
Employee costs
-0.56
-0.65
-0.38
-0.33
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.94
2.92
0.1
0.25
Depreciation
-0.1
-0.12
-0.03
-0.04
Tax paid
-0.23
-0.81
-0.08
-0.08
Working capital
1.53
25.27
0.19
4.84
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-57.6
1,970.71
-47.37
-31.58
Op profit growth
-60.06
-3,491.78
-142.52
-225.42
EBIT growth
-38.97
980.68
-16.93
-2.05
Net profit growth
-66.07
11,139.5
-88.69
-0.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
41.88
34.03
81.55
118.08
236.42
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.88
34.03
81.55
118.08
236.42
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.57
5.84
3.16
5.8
1.78
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
H R Garg
Non Executive Director
Sunil Garg
Non Executive Director
Rama Garg
Independent Director
Akhil Kumar Manglik
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Anjali Shaw
Independent Director
Manish Jajodia
Independent Director
Rajnish Kumar Kansal
Reports by Asian Tea & Exports Ltd
Summary
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd (ATEL) was originally incorporated as Sita Plantations Private Limited was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Asian Tea and Exports Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained. Asian Tea & Exports is a leading House of Tea. The Company is engaged in the Business of sale of made tea, Fibre Boards, Elevators, Yellow Peas, Rice, Pulses etc. They are recognised by the Government of India as a Star Export House. The Promoters set up a tea plantation covering an area of 100 hectares (250 acres) of agricultural land in the Sathkamar and Kukurjan villages of Rajganj Block in Jalpaiguri District of West Bengal. The land was acquired between November 89 and November 90 and the plantation commenced in May, 1991. It acquired additional agricultural land of 250 hectares for development and tea plantation. The Company is also engaged in International and Domestic Trade of Foodstuff and other commodities. A variety of Pulses like Yellow Peas, Pigeon Peas (Toor), Red Lentils (Masoor), Udat and Soyabean, Cashew Nut etc. are traded internationally with countries like Russia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Canada, Argentina, Tanzania, Mozambique, Benin, Burma & others. Besides, Asian Tea are one of the largest exporter of teas to Kazakhstan and Middle East. The Asian Group owns some of the finest tea gardens in North India - Matigara Tea Estate, located in the Darjeeling district producing both Black & Green Tea, Lig
The Asian Tea & Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Tea & Exports Ltd is ₹34.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Asian Tea & Exports Ltd is 135.77 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Tea & Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Tea & Exports Ltd is ₹11.1 and ₹21 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Asian Tea & Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.03%, 3 Years at -6.87%, 1 Year at 7.56%, 6 Month at 4.69%, 3 Month at 14.61% and 1 Month at -1.62%.
