Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Share Price

17.3
(-1.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:04:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open17.7
  • Day's High17.89
  • 52 Wk High21
  • Prev. Close17.65
  • Day's Low17
  • 52 Wk Low 11.1
  • Turnover (lac)9.04
  • P/E135.77
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.3
  • EPS0.13
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)34.6
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

17.7

Prev. Close

17.65

Turnover(Lac.)

9.04

Day's High

17.89

Day's Low

17

52 Week's High

21

52 Week's Low

11.1

Book Value

22.3

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

34.6

P/E

135.77

EPS

0.13

Divi. Yield

0

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Corporate Action

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Aug, 2024

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:13 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 66.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 66.89%

Non-Promoter- 0.07%

Institutions: 0.07%

Non-Institutions: 33.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

20

20

20

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.43

24.13

24.54

18.94

Net Worth

44.43

44.13

44.54

28.94

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

92.95

219.25

10.58

20.11

yoy growth (%)

-57.6

1,970.71

-47.37

-31.58

Raw materials

-86.58

-187.79

-9.07

-18.65

As % of sales

93.14

85.65

85.73

92.71

Employee costs

-0.56

-0.65

-0.38

-0.33

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.94

2.92

0.1

0.25

Depreciation

-0.1

-0.12

-0.03

-0.04

Tax paid

-0.23

-0.81

-0.08

-0.08

Working capital

1.53

25.27

0.19

4.84

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-57.6

1,970.71

-47.37

-31.58

Op profit growth

-60.06

-3,491.78

-142.52

-225.42

EBIT growth

-38.97

980.68

-16.93

-2.05

Net profit growth

-66.07

11,139.5

-88.69

-0.43

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

41.88

34.03

81.55

118.08

236.42

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.88

34.03

81.55

118.08

236.42

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.57

5.84

3.16

5.8

1.78

View Annually Results

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Asian Tea & Exports Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

H R Garg

Non Executive Director

Sunil Garg

Non Executive Director

Rama Garg

Independent Director

Akhil Kumar Manglik

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Anjali Shaw

Independent Director

Manish Jajodia

Independent Director

Rajnish Kumar Kansal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Asian Tea & Exports Ltd

Summary

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd (ATEL) was originally incorporated as Sita Plantations Private Limited was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Asian Tea and Exports Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained. Asian Tea & Exports is a leading House of Tea. The Company is engaged in the Business of sale of made tea, Fibre Boards, Elevators, Yellow Peas, Rice, Pulses etc. They are recognised by the Government of India as a Star Export House. The Promoters set up a tea plantation covering an area of 100 hectares (250 acres) of agricultural land in the Sathkamar and Kukurjan villages of Rajganj Block in Jalpaiguri District of West Bengal. The land was acquired between November 89 and November 90 and the plantation commenced in May, 1991. It acquired additional agricultural land of 250 hectares for development and tea plantation. The Company is also engaged in International and Domestic Trade of Foodstuff and other commodities. A variety of Pulses like Yellow Peas, Pigeon Peas (Toor), Red Lentils (Masoor), Udat and Soyabean, Cashew Nut etc. are traded internationally with countries like Russia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Canada, Argentina, Tanzania, Mozambique, Benin, Burma & others. Besides, Asian Tea are one of the largest exporter of teas to Kazakhstan and Middle East. The Asian Group owns some of the finest tea gardens in North India - Matigara Tea Estate, located in the Darjeeling district producing both Black & Green Tea, Lig
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Asian Tea & Exports Ltd share price today?

The Asian Tea & Exports Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹17.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Asian Tea & Exports Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Asian Tea & Exports Ltd is ₹34.60 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Asian Tea & Exports Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Asian Tea & Exports Ltd is 135.77 and 0.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Asian Tea & Exports Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Asian Tea & Exports Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Asian Tea & Exports Ltd is ₹11.1 and ₹21 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Asian Tea & Exports Ltd?

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.03%, 3 Years at -6.87%, 1 Year at 7.56%, 6 Month at 4.69%, 3 Month at 14.61% and 1 Month at -1.62%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Asian Tea & Exports Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Asian Tea & Exports Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 66.89 %
Institutions - 0.07 %
Public - 33.03 %

