Summary

Asian Tea & Exports Ltd (ATEL) was originally incorporated as Sita Plantations Private Limited was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Asian Tea and Exports Limited and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation was obtained. Asian Tea & Exports is a leading House of Tea. The Company is engaged in the Business of sale of made tea, Fibre Boards, Elevators, Yellow Peas, Rice, Pulses etc. They are recognised by the Government of India as a Star Export House. The Promoters set up a tea plantation covering an area of 100 hectares (250 acres) of agricultural land in the Sathkamar and Kukurjan villages of Rajganj Block in Jalpaiguri District of West Bengal. The land was acquired between November 89 and November 90 and the plantation commenced in May, 1991. It acquired additional agricultural land of 250 hectares for development and tea plantation. The Company is also engaged in International and Domestic Trade of Foodstuff and other commodities. A variety of Pulses like Yellow Peas, Pigeon Peas (Toor), Red Lentils (Masoor), Udat and Soyabean, Cashew Nut etc. are traded internationally with countries like Russia, Ukraine, Lithuania, Canada, Argentina, Tanzania, Mozambique, Benin, Burma & others. Besides, Asian Tea are one of the largest exporter of teas to Kazakhstan and Middle East. The Asian Group owns some of the finest tea gardens in North India - Matigara Tea Estate, located in the Darjeeling district producing both Black & Green Tea, Lig

