|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|28 Aug 2024
|Disclosure under Regulation 30 for updation of the matters to be transacted in the 38th AGM of the Company. Proceedings of 38th Annual General Meeting of Asian Tea & Exports Limited held on 24th September, 2024 at 02:30 PM through Video Conference (VC)/ Other Audio-Visual Means (OAVM). (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.09.2024) SUBMISSION OF VOTING RESULT & SCRUTINIZER REPORT RECEIVED FROM SCRUTINIZER, MS PUJA PUJARI ON 25.09.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.